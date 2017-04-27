Watch Out Bulletin – Saint Laurent'S Design Launch In India!

designer anarkali salwars

A breakthrough trial till the sky high expedition is what it took to the leading European fashion designer "Yves Saint Lauren" to showcase his dynamic work of creativity in the fashion industry. He was a teenager when he moved to Paris and started working for the designer "Christian Dior". He was noticed for his spectacular dress designing. Later, he launched his own label "YSL" with his partner Pierre Berge and it became the luxurious French fashion house holding haute couture collection for men & women. YSL passed away on June 1, 2008, in Paris. "Anthony Vaccarello" currently holds the position of creative director for the brand. "YSL'S"signature styles exhibiting the fusion of tuxedos, blazers, smoking jacket, sheer blouses & jumpsuits for women gave him a marvelous attention."YSL" has recently implemented to bring its apparel range in the Indian market. It is supremely available through the "Le Mill" fashion concept store. The line talks about the bold romantic and supple rough features in the collection. Through the span of time, the fashion house has marked itself in the industry with its authentic individuality and in this instant, it is among one of the most remarkable names in the fashion industry. The concept of "pret a porter" was popularized by the fashion house with its launch of "Rive Gauche "collection. Since, April 2016, the house made the debut in India under the direction of "Anthony Vaccarello" with the collection"Vaccarello-Spring Summer 2017". The inspiration for the 36-year-old Belgian designer came from his recall of the leopard print balloon sleeve dress of "YSL'S" 1982 collection, said in a statement. The collections watch out to be, are the slim-fit, long or sewn together pantsuits & oversized trousers.