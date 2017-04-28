News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
District 33 Toastmasters International Announces Communication & Leadership Award
The prestigious honor is given during District 33 Toastmasters Conferences to a non-Toastmaster who has made significant contributions in the fields of communication and leadership. The clubs in East Ventura County are hosting the conference at the Sheraton Agoura Hills on May 5-6.
"Leadership is about communicating to make a difference in the lives of the people around you, so that they are empowered to improve and inspire others," says Toastmasters District 33 Director, Jamuna Ramnath. "We selected John Tarkany for his outstanding service to the Ventura County community through his work with community volunteers, teachers and students at the Ventura County Office of Education."
Mr. Tarkany directly oversees the Ventura County Academic Decathlon, Mock Trial, Robotics and Science Fair competitions. In addition, Mr. Tarkany is responsible for the Impact II and Teacher of the Year programs, and administering the High School Equivalency testing for Ventura County Correctional Facilities. To help with all of these activities, John heavily recruits community volunteers to assist him.
"Coordinating the armies of students and volunteers who participate in our countywide competitions is no simple task, but John manages to make it look easy," said Stan Mantooth, Ventura County Superintendent of Schools. "Mock Trial, Academic Decathlon and the Science Fair have given thousands of Ventura County students valuable hands-on opportunities to display their knowledge and skills outside the confines of the classroom. Under John's direction, our programs have become some of the most respected in California, and many local students have gone on to win awards at the state and national levels."
The Academic Decathlon, is a 10-event scholastic competition for teams of high school students. Many local Toastmasters join other community volunteers to assist with all aspects of the activities, especially the speech presentations. The events include comprehensive written exams in: Art, Economics, Language and Literature, Mathematics, Music, Social Science, and Science. In addition, students deliver both a prepared and an impromptu speech, write an essay, and communicate through a conversational interview. Students also participate in the culminating team event, open to the public, known as the Super Quiz.
Kathy Choate, Past District 33 Governor, who heads up the volunteering efforts for local Toastmasters, has found that "Toastmasters involvement in the Ventura County Academic Decathlon over the last 19 years, has elevated the standards of both judging and coaching resulting in a more positive, enriching experience for the students."
Before working at the Ventura County Office of Education, Mr. Tarkany was the Circulation Marketing Manager for the Ventura County Star. Mr. Tarkany also served in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1988 as an Airframe Structural Repairman on helicopters and in the California Army National Guard from 1988 to 1995 as an Assistant Gunner on an M110 Howitzer.
Mr. Tarkany holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Cultural Anthropology from the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) as well as a Single Subject Teaching Credential in Business Management.
Mr. Tarkany will accept the award and address attendees during the conference's Communication & Leadership luncheon being held in his honor on Saturday, May 6th in Agoura Hills.
For further information, Roberta Nadler 760-844-4974, roberta@connectthedotsadvertising.com - Visit http://d33.toastmastersdistricts.org
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org.
Media Contact
Ann Hill
annhpalmdale@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse