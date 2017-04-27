News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OTT services soon to be re-launched by Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment Group
The business group is all prepared to re-launch its on-demand movie platform BigFlix, globally. The new avatar of this OTT service will not just target consumers within the country but Indian cinema lovers across the world with over 2000 movies available in 9 different languages. All the movies will be available in high definition.
Presenting his thought about the re-launch of BigFlix, Shibasish Sarkar, chief operating officer at Reliance Entertainment said, "We were the first organised players fighting in an unorganised and heavily pirated market, which was a humongous task then. Also, there was no infrastructure support. So after 3-4 years, we didn't invest money in the business and decided to wait for infrastructure to develop,"
Mobile internet users and 4G data users have exponentially grown in last 18 months in India. Such exponential rise in a number of internet users has given a chance to international players like Netflix, and Amazon Prime to launch their services in India, giving a major boost to video consumption over the internet. According to Shibashish Sarkar, the time is nearly perfect for Reliance Entertainment to re-launch its services.
The new OTT services will provide a more personalised theatre experience to the consumers. This platform will allow users to stream or download advertisement-
Our focus will remain on the quality of service and a seamless experience across devices. We have kept price points very affordable at Rs 50 per month for India and $1.99 per month for users outside, which is generally the price they pay for one title," said Amit Khanduja, CEO at Reliance Entertainment-
Reference Link: http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse