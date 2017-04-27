 
News By Tag
* Training Outsourcing
* Outsourcing Awards
* Training Outsourcing Companies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

G-Cube Named Among Top 12 in Training Industry's Outsourcing Companies Watchlist 2017

 
 
2017_Watchlist_training_outsourcing
2017_Watchlist_training_outsourcing
NOIDA, India - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- G-Cube has been included in TrainingIndustry's prestigious Outsourcing Companies watch list 2017. The Watch List recognizes twelve companies from across the globe that provide outsourced learning services.

For the prestigious award, every company that participates undergoes extensive research, including thorough analysis of their capabilities, experience, and expertise. The end result is a list that acknowledges companies poised to capture share in the training outsourcing marketplace.

To select this year's winners, the Watch List was based on multiple criteria, including:

• Innovative service offerings
• Ability to provide services on a global basis
• Unique and proven approach to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions
• Profile of clients

"The 2017 Training Outsourcing Watch List represent a solid group of organizations that are prepared to support your company's training endeavors," said Doug Harward, CEO, Training Industry, Inc. "The Watch List companies demonstrate the ability to develop and deliver focused learning solutions and programs."

Manish Gupta, CEO, G-Cube said, "G-Cube's greatest strength in the area of outsourcing is that it has diligent processes in place and vast experience across multiple industries. This helps us ensure quality in the face of restrictive budgets, large volumes and strict timelines. Our inclusion in the prestigious TrainingIndustry.com watch list is a proud moment for us and it inspires us to continue making diligent efforts in the area of e-learning outsourcing."

Reference: http://www.gc-solutions.net/about-us/latest-news/g-cube-n...

End
Source:G-Cube
Email:***@gc-solutions.net Email Verified
Tags:Training Outsourcing, Outsourcing Awards, Training Outsourcing Companies
Industry:Business
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gc-Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share