RechargeADDA Announces Cashback on Online Shopping Done Through It
In today's world, everyone wants to save money on what he or she does. Whether it is watching movies, availing services, purchasing products of daily use or planning holiday, people love discounts, deals, offers or cash back.
rechargeADDA is basically a platform to recharge prepaid mobile, DTH & data card or make bill payment for the same. To make its customers have extra discount or saving on shopping, it has started to offer cash back as Free Recharge. The Cashback offers offered by rechargeADDA are available at its Cashback Corner. At this corner, the discounts, coupons, offers, deals and discount coupons of 500+ stores are kept up-to-date. In addition to store discounts and offers, rechargeADDA offers extra cash back as Free Recharge to the customers who complete their online shopping transaction via rechargeADDA site or app.
According to the announcement, the customers have to shop their desired and needed products or services from various e-stores like Flipkart, Jabong to have extra cashback. This cashback differs from one online store to another. For instance, Flipkart discount coupon is different from Jabong cashback offers. On your completion of online shopping at Flipkart through rechargeADDA enables you to have up to 7.5% Free Recharge while the shopping at Jabong through rechargeadda.com enables you to get extra 9% cash back. This cash back is basically Free Recharge and the customers can use the earned amount to recharge their mobile, data card & DTH or make bill payment for the same.
To earn extra Free Recharge or CashBack, the customers have to register at rechargeADDA if they have not joined or signed in earlier. In the next step, the customers to click on the button, Grab Offer of their favorite e-store and complete the shopping in a normal way. After the completion of the transaction, the customers are informed about the earned Cashback amount. It means shopping done at a favorite online store via rechargeADDA enables the customer recharge his or her mobile, data card or DTH or make bill payment for the same at free of cost.
About the company – rechargeADDA.com is a venture of Reontek IT Systems Pvt. Ltd (RITS), which is a leading software company. Designed, developed, maintained and owned by RITS, rechargeADDA has its own motto Eye It-Click It- Have It. With the support of its team members, this platform through its website or app offers services like Instant Mobile, Data Card and DTH Recharge, Bill Payment Solutions and Discounts, Offers, Deals & Coupons of 500+ online retailers like Flipkart, Snapdeal, Jabong, MakeMyTrip and Shopclues. for more info visit https://www.rechargeadda.com
Contact
Email: care@rechargeadda.com
7678140466
care@rechargeadda.com
