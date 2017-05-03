News By Tag
Gateway launches its first direct-to-consumer platform
Today, Gateway Technolabs is announced a new platform that allows direct connection between brands and consumers.
LEAP brings a sense of entertainment which encourage consumers with deals and rewards. It also acts as digital advertisement platform which empowers brand owner to double up their sales increasing the consumer outreach and engagement. Brand can follow their consumers throughout the journey from first click to final check-out. With this they can come more nearer to the consumer and motivate them at each step of their buying journey.
What made them come up with direct-to-consumer platform, LEAP? The central idea was to build direct access to consumers which can help brands to drive real engagement. "Connecting brand to your customers has never been so easy. Our solution help brands to understand their customer closely and offer them what they want." – said Rahul Ganatra, Global Sales Director at Gateway.
The LEAP platform features:
· An innovative platform where brands can establish a direct 'connected relationship' with consumers
· Create visibility of consumer market beyond retailors/distributor network
· Capture consumer's information, e.g. product consumption, behavior, purchase pattern, preferences, product feedback, profiling
· Attract and engage consumers as they can play games, earn points and redeem them
· Gamification used for fun, brand loyalty, reward culture, geographic and personalized profiling/targeting
· Consumer centric marketing promotions to entice them towards a purchase
· Mutually beneficial relationship to brand and consumers
As each industry has their own consumers, LEAP is not constraint with retail only but any industry who looks at a concept of direct-to-consumer, but also other industry like – Pharma, FMCG, Consumer Durables and more.
More details can be found athttps://www.gatewaytechnolabs.com/
With 18+ years in the Industry, and motto – 'EXPERTS AT KEEPING EXPENSIVE BUSINESS DECISIONS 'PROFITABLE', Gateway Technolabs have evolved as strategic think tank, handling strategy planning, business consulting, technology implementation and monitoring to make sure that business outcomes of our customers are achieved. From the most demanding to the most distant customers, we help global leaders grow and transform their business and bring greater flexibility with faster time to market through technical excellence, all at lower costs, right at their doorsteps.
LEAP is another example of how they come up with new technology that makes difference in transformation of business models.
Mr. Rahul Ganatra
***@gatewaytechnolabs.com
