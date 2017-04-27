 
CNet's Global Team Expands Again

 
 
5 New Members of Staff
5 New Members of Staff
 
LONDON - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of its on-going global expansion, CNet is delighted to welcome an additional five new members to its team and continues to seek further instructors to deliver education programs from The Global Data Centre and Network Infrastructure Education Framework across the world.

Danny Turley is joining as an Instructor and will focus on delivering programs from The Global Network Infrastructure Education Framework. This is a vital role as the popularity of the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) and the Certified Network Infrastructure Design Professional (CNIDP®) programs continue to grow across the UK, Europe, Middle East and the US.

Alexandra Eliasson has joined as Client Services Coordinator. She will liaise with clients to gain essential feedback about their CNet education experience, allowing the company to ensure quality of service and delivery continues to be second to none.

Parris Hedgecock is joining as International Operations Coordinator to support global delivery. She will manage the on-going travel and accommodation requirements for the many CNet Instructors around the world and other team members as they are invited to participate in sector presentations, panels sessions and round table events.

David Preston is joining as Marketing Coordinator and will focus on digital marketing to increase CNet's digital footprint and further enhance the global CNet brand.

Adrian Jones is joining as Technical Architect. Adrian will take a leading technical role with sector associations and bodies to provide technical updates and will help to strengthen the global CNet brand and technically reinforce the company's global leading status.

Plus, recruitment is still underway as the company continues to further increase the size of its technical delivery team and has demand for both Network Infrastructure and Data Centre instructors across the world.

This comes at a busy time for CNet, as it recently launched the Certified Network Infrastructure Design Program (CNIDP®) program in the US following success in the UK and the Middle East.  Plus, design of development of many more education programs is underway to support existing and emerging technology.

Andrew Stevens, CEO of CNet Training, said: "Our team is rapidly expanding as a result of continued growth. The company is going from strength-to-strength and we're planning multiple future developments, which will benefit our clients around the world. Each and every member of the CNet team makes a huge difference to the company and I look forward to working with our new members of staff and welcoming more as the team continues to grow."

For more information on CNet Training's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
