Heavy Machinery Export Peru, Heavy Equipment Market Peru, Mining Equipment Peru - Ken Research

-- The report titled "Peru Construction Equipment Market Outlook to 2021 -Technological Advancements and Well Equipped Machineries to Drive Market Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of construction equipment in Peru. . The report also covers company profile of major players, market share, export and import scenario; decision making process, trends and developments and issues and challenges. The report concludes with porter five forces analysis, market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities.Rental Market for Construction Equipment in PeruPeru rental construction equipment market gained importance because of high rental services demand and increasing availability of financial schemes especially in tier II and tier III cities for small building ventures. In 2011, market was estimated at USD ~ million and declined to USD ~ million in 2016 registering a five year negative CAGR of ~%. The major factors responsible for negative growth were decline registered in the mining sector and reduction in public expenditure.Peru rental construction market was able to capture a market share worth ~% of the total construction equipment market in 2016. The market is majorly dominated by construction equipment companies such as Caterpillar, Komatsu and Volvo. Additional demand for equipment rental was created due to development of commercial and industrial real estate sector and expanding services sector.Sales Market for Construction Equipment in PeruThe revenue generated from sales market for construction equipment in Peru was estimated at USD ~ million in 2016, thus increasing from USD ~ million in 2011 registering a five year CAGR of ~%. Sales market for construction equipment in Peru registered maximum sales for heavy construction equipment, underground mining tools and general construction equipment.Sales market for construction equipment in Peru captured revenue share worth ~% of the total construction equipment market size on the basis of revenue. The major factor responsible for such high share is the sheer scale of work to be done due to growing demand for construction of many new buildings, leading to a good supply of construction equipment in the upcoming years in Peru.Market SegmentationBy Type: The market was segmented in accordance with shovels and excavators; lifting, handling, loading or unloading machinery and others, which collectively accounted for more than % of revenue share in 2016. Some of the leading players in this segment were Caterpillar Inc and Komatsu Mitsui.By Bulldozers and Angle Dozers: The market was segmented in accordance with the equipment belonging to either wheel type or crawler type category. The crawler type construction equipment dominated the market by capturing revenue share worth ~% in 2016.By Revenue Contribution from Final Machine and Spare Parts: The market was segmented in accordance with final construction machinery and construction machinery parts others. The final construction machinery segment dominated the market by capturing revenue share worth ~% in 2016.By Rental and Sale Market: The market was segmented in accordance with rental and sales market. The sales market of construction equipment dominated the market by capturing revenue share worth ~% in 2016.Future OutlookOver the forecast period (2017-2021), the Peruvian construction industry will be supported by the government's focus on the development of key areas such as transport infrastructure, energy/utilities facilities, and residential buildings. There are many projects in pipeline across transport, energy, water, residential and social infrastructure. Key Topics Covered in the Report:Peru Construction Equipment Market Overview and GenesisValue Chain Analysis of Peru Construction Equipment MarketPeru Construction Equipment Market SizePeru Construction Equipment Market SegmentationSnapshot on Peru Rental Construction Equipment MarketExport And Import Scenario of Peru Construction Equipment market, 2011-2015Key Customer Segments and Decision Making Process To Buy Or Rent Construction Equipment In PeruProcedure for Doing Construction Equipment Business in Peru with Detailed Analysis On How To Become Dealer For Construction Equipment In PeruAfter Sales Service Scenario for Peru Construction Equipment MarketTrends and Development and Peru Construction Equipment MarketGovernment Regulations in Peru Construction Equipment MarketIssues and challenges in the Peru construction equipment marketPorter's Five Forces Analysis for Peru Construction Equipment MarketMarket Share of Major Players in Peru Construction Equipment Market, 2016Company Profile of Major Players In Peru Construction Equipment MarketPeru Construction Equipment Market Future Outlook and ProjectionsAnalyst RecommendationMacro Economic Factors Affecting Peru Construction Equipment Market