What kind of all-in-one printers are made by Epson?

 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- "You will need a printer to print, a scanner for scanning, a photocopier machine for photocopy and a fax machine for fax; but why not get a single machine which has all of these features."

A Multi-Function-Printer or All-In-One printers are one of the great offerings from printer manufacturers. Either office or home use; we have a wide range of All-In-One printers. The common use of print, copy and scan generated the idea multi function printers or All-In-One printers. Some give fax option with these features. This makes your life easier. Additionally, you will get wireless printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud print too.

Earlier printers were used for printing the documents mostly in offices. After that the need of scanning the documents or photos and copying the document developed a space for separate scanner and photocopier machines. This increased the expenses of a user and space availability in the premises. People started buying multiple machines and paying the cost more than 300% of a single machine. Then the revolutionary idea of All-In-One printers came and things started getting better.

Epson is a Japanese Electronics Company, which is primarily into printing and imaging industry. Japanese are known for their quality manufacture and commitment, so Epson is. You will see the amazing product quality from Epson with a strong commitment. You can easily find a huge range of printers with Epson. There is inkjet, laser, color or black/white printers and scanner too. In fact, Epson has a solution for everyone; home, small business, medium business and large business setup. You can get a perfect match with Epson.

Epson All-In-One or AIO printers are really worth to buy the product. You will find them a perfect solution for your needs. They have a decent range of AIO printers. They can perform two-sided printing, copying, scanning, and faxing, and it has a 35-page automatic document feeder for copying, scanning, and faxing 2-sided multipage documents. You are using a branded ink cartridge/refill, you will get brilliant quality and cost per print.

Features of Epson All-In-Printers

ü  Print speed -33ppm* (B/W) / 20ppm* (Color)

ü  ISO Print speed -13.7 ipm (B/W), 7.3 ipm (Color)

ü  Copy Speed - Approx. 11ipm / 5.5ipm (Black/Color)

ü  Scanner Type - Flatbed color image scanner

ü  Scan Speed - Monochrome 12sec / 3.0ppm, Color 27sec / 3.0ppm

ü  Optical Resolution - 1200 x 2400 dpi

ü  Scan Method - Flatbed color image scanner

ü  Maximum Scan Area - 216 x 297 mm (8.5 x 11.7")

ü  Wireless Printing with Epson iPrint, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print

Lowest print costs ever

http://www.number-customerservice.com/epson-printer-support/

1-888-766-4739
support@signinerrors.com
