Automotive HMI Market worth 28.13 Billion USD by 2021
Automotive HMI Market categorizes the Global Market by Technology (Visual and Acoustic), Product (Voice Control, Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Steering Mounted Control, HUD, RSE Display), Access, Light Duty Vehicle Type, Function, and Region
Browse 105 market data tables and 67 figures spread through 166 pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive HMI Market by Technology (Visual and Acoustic), Product (Voice Control, Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Steering Mounted Control, HUD, RSE Display), Access, Light Duty Vehicle Type, Function, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″
In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 380.5 million units by 2021. The major factors responsible for the growth of the automotive HMI market are the increase in adoption by OEMs, rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features, and technological advancements.
The visual interface technology is estimated to be the largest market in the automotive HMI market
The visual interface segment of the automotive HMI market is estimated to have the largest market share, owing to factors such as innovations in consumer electronics systems, integration of major interfaces in display systems, and consumer preferences thereby prompting the growth of the visual interface market.
The HUD product types of automotive HMI is estimated to be the fastest growing in the automotive HMI market
HUD is the transparent image that is projected on the windshield of a car from the dashboard or on transparent screen called combiner HUDs. This can include anything from the current speed, navigation, temperature, and others. This is a safety feature as the driver need not take his eyes away from the windshield.
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest region for the automotive HMI market
Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market in the Automotive HMI market, owing to increased demand for automobiles with rising disposable income in countries such as China and India. The Asia-Pacific automotive HMI market is dominated by China, which is the key market for automobiles in the region owing to increased demand for automobiles and growth in per capita income in the country.
The major players such as Continental AG (Germany), Luxoft Holding, Inc. (Switzerland)
