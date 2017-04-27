 
News By Tag
* Automotive HMI Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

Automotive HMI Market worth 28.13 Billion USD by 2021

Automotive HMI Market categorizes the Global Market by Technology (Visual and Acoustic), Product (Voice Control, Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Steering Mounted Control, HUD, RSE Display), Access, Light Duty Vehicle Type, Function, and Region
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Automotive HMI Market

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Seattle - Washington - US

Subject:
* Reports

SEATTLE - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The report "Automotive HMI Market by Technology (Visual and Acoustic), Product (Voice Control, Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Steering Mounted Control, HUD, RSE Display), Access, Light Duty Vehicle Type, Function, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The automotive HMI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.93%, from USD 16.01 Billion in 2016 to USD 28.13 Billion by 2021.

Browse 105 market data tables and 67 figures spread through 166 pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive HMI Market by Technology (Visual and Acoustic), Product (Voice Control, Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Steering Mounted Control, HUD, RSE Display), Access, Light Duty Vehicle Type, Function, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″

In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 380.5 million units by 2021. The major factors responsible for the growth of the automotive HMI market are the increase in adoption by OEMs, rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features, and technological advancements.

Find out more @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotiv...

(Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.)

The visual interface technology is estimated to be the largest market in the automotive HMI market

The visual interface segment of the automotive HMI market is estimated to have the largest market share, owing to factors such as innovations in consumer electronics systems, integration of major interfaces in display systems, and consumer preferences thereby prompting the growth of the visual interface market.

The HUD product types of automotive HMI is estimated to be the fastest growing in the automotive HMI market

HUD is the transparent image that is projected on the windshield of a car from the dashboard or on transparent screen called combiner HUDs. This can include anything from the current speed, navigation, temperature, and others. This is a safety feature as the driver need not take his eyes away from the windshield.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest region for the automotive HMI market

Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market in the Automotive HMI market, owing to increased demand for automobiles with rising disposable income in countries such as China and India. The Asia-Pacific automotive HMI market is dominated by China, which is the key market for automobiles in the region owing to increased demand for automobiles and growth in per capita income in the country.

The major players such as Continental AG (Germany), Luxoft Holding, Inc. (Switzerland), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Valeo S.A. (France), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.), Clarion Co. Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.P.A (Italy), Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), Altran Technologies S.A. (France), and Visteon Corp. (U.S.) are the automotive HMI manufacturers that have been covered in this study.

More Inquiry @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.as...

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
701 Pike Street
Suite 2175, Seattle,
WA 98101, United States
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Media Contact
Mr. Rohan
1-888-600-6441
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Automotive HMI Market
Industry:Business
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Markets and Markets News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share