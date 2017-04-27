Automotive HMI Market worth 28.13 Billion USD by 2021

Automotive HMI Market categorizes the Global Market by Technology (Visual and Acoustic), Product (Voice Control, Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Steering Mounted Control, HUD, RSE Display), Access, Light Duty Vehicle Type, Function, and Region

Media Contact

Mr. Rohan

1-888-600-6441

***@gmail.com Mr. Rohan1-888-600-6441

End

-- The report "by Technology (Visual and Acoustic), Product (Voice Control, Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Steering Mounted Control, HUD, RSE Display), Access, Light Duty Vehicle Type, Function, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The automotive HMI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.93%, from USD 16.01 Billion in 2016 to USD 28.13 Billion by 2021.In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 380.5 million units by 2021. The major factors responsible for the growth of the automotive HMI market are the increase in adoption by OEMs, rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features, and technological advancements.(Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.)The visual interface segment of the automotive HMI market is estimated to have the largest market share, owing to factors such as innovations in consumer electronics systems, integration of major interfaces in display systems, and consumer preferences thereby prompting the growth of the visual interface market.HUD is the transparent image that is projected on the windshield of a car from the dashboard or on transparent screen called combiner HUDs. This can include anything from the current speed, navigation, temperature, and others. This is a safety feature as the driver need not take his eyes away from the windshield.Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market in the Automotive HMI market, owing to increased demand for automobiles with rising disposable income in countries such as China and India. The Asia-Pacific automotive HMI market is dominated by China, which is the key market for automobiles in the region owing to increased demand for automobiles and growth in per capita income in the country.The major players such as Continental AG (Germany), Luxoft Holding, Inc. (Switzerland), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Valeo S.A. (France), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.), Clarion Co. Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.P.A (Italy), Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), Altran Technologies S.A. (France), and Visteon Corp. (U.S.) are the automotive HMI manufacturers that have been covered in this study.MarketsandMarkets™provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Mr. RohanMarketsandMarkets™701 Pike StreetSuite 2175, Seattle,WA 98101, United States1-888-600-6441sales@marketsandmarkets.com