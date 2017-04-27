News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
iSparkED: Transformational Coaching to Support the Students
iSparkED is an emerging name in transformational coaching. They serve as a platform where students can come into contact with successful Caribbean professionals and interact one on one. This helps in ensuring that the high school students get the right mentorship and coaching to facilitate their entry into the pre-tertiary and tertiary level education. Beyond that, they also help students cope with the increasingly competitive global higher education environment and position them to have successful careers.
Email them today at support@isparked.net, or call at 1 868 685 8886 (Parmanan Adriann Maharaj) and 1 917 705 5309 ( Rishi Paryag). Their address is: 22 Sunset Cove, La Romaine, San Fernando
The transition from high school student to a college student is, of course, not an easy one. The college environment is becoming increasingly competitive by the day. Students need the right sort of coaching and mentoring in order to have a successful career.
About iSparkED:
iSparkED is a well established online website that offers guidance and coaching to high school students to support them through their entry into tertiary level education. They help the student to get ready to face the increasingly competitive global environment. To know more about iSparkED or get in touch with them, visit their website at: http://www.isparked.net/
Become a Coach with Them
If you are interested in guiding students in the right direction as a CSEC tutor so that they can get ahead in their career, you can register with iSparkED. You can fill up a simple form available on their website where you have to upload your CV, details of your educational qualifications and other important information.
Become a Student
You can fill up a simple form to register as a student and get the right coaching that will help you to advance your educational interests, from the safety and comfort of your home, in a program that is flexible and personalised to your needs.
iSparkED is the Right Choice
iSparkED is a platform that has helped a broad spectrum of students in the Caribbean and North America by connecting them with experienced and skilled coaches. The iSparkED courses are designed to be flexible, personalised and effective. Here is what they offer to students and what makes them unique:
• They offer flexibility to the students. Students can choose the optimal timing for their sessions.
• iSparkED offers courses that include mathematics, CSEC Physics, CSEC additional mathematics and online SAT preparation.
• The coaching programmes are designed, structured and delivered in such a way that students get maximum benefits from them.
• iSparkED delivers all the coaching programmes in a personalised manner. They are able to offer a high degree of personalisation by offering the customisation of courses to match the individual needs of the students.
• Students can contact the teachers at anytime. This 24/7 availability of coaches is not offered by even the most expensive and top quality teachers.
• Experienced and qualified professionals make the coaching process highly effective. iSparkED coaches use bespoke methods and techniques that help students to gain confidence in their abilities.
iSparkED exposes students to top professionals in their field which catapults them into career and educational success.
Contact
iSparkED
22 Sunset Cove, La Romaine, San Fernando
1 868 685 8886
support@isparked.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse