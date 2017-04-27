 
News By Tag
* Horror
* Ebook
* Promotion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

Author Shaun M Jooste celebrates 37th birthday by giving away 100 copies of Silent Hill: Betrayal

 
 
Silent Hill: Betrayal gift
Silent Hill: Betrayal gift
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, fantasy and author  Shaun M Jooste is celebrating his 37th birthday. And as he does every year, he is celebrating it in style. It has become a tradition for him to give away free copies of his best selling novel, and this year that novel is 'Silent HIll: Betrayal'.

"Those of you who follow my blogs religiously (you loyal stalkers, you) know that every year on my birthday, I give the world a present. This usually takes the form of a free book of mine, which to me is the best present I could ever give.

And I think this year I am outdoing myself. For the first time ever, I will be giving away 100 free ebook copies of 'Silent Hill: Betrayal'. It was a tough call to make, knowing how well this book is doing in sales. This is my precious baby, and today…. today only, I will be giving 100 copies away for free!!"

As of this morning 9am Central African Time, the ebook has gone free on Smashwords and their distributing agents. As Jooste has indicated on his blog, as soon as the downloads hit 100, there will be no more free copies available.

So head on over to his blog for further details, before all the copies are gone: http://bit.ly/2oW9DoW .

Contact
Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Shaun M Jooste
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Horror, Ebook, Promotion
Industry:Books
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Celenic Earth Publications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share