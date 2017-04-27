News By Tag
Author Shaun M Jooste celebrates 37th birthday by giving away 100 copies of Silent Hill: Betrayal
"Those of you who follow my blogs religiously (you loyal stalkers, you) know that every year on my birthday, I give the world a present. This usually takes the form of a free book of mine, which to me is the best present I could ever give.
And I think this year I am outdoing myself. For the first time ever, I will be giving away 100 free ebook copies of 'Silent Hill: Betrayal'. It was a tough call to make, knowing how well this book is doing in sales. This is my precious baby, and today…. today only, I will be giving 100 copies away for free!!"
As of this morning 9am Central African Time, the ebook has gone free on Smashwords and their distributing agents. As Jooste has indicated on his blog, as soon as the downloads hit 100, there will be no more free copies available.
So head on over to his blog for further details, before all the copies are gone: http://bit.ly/
