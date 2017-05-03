News By Tag
Esposito Pools Is Offering Special Pricing Plan for Pool Cleaning Services
Esposito Pools offers pool cleaning and maintenance packages that are customized and meet the budget of all pool owners.
The company will provide services on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis and have special prices for each service. Their Special Pricing Plan for Pool Cleaning Services include:
1. Chemical Only Weekly Service: Their professional technician will test and balance your pool's water chemistry weekly for as low as $60.00. All chemicals are included (chlorine, TDS, cynaric acid, borates, alkalinity, etc.), Along with maintenance service for filter pressure, water level, pool equipment, and salt system.
2. Chemical Plus Weekly Service: This service plan includes filter maintenance service, pool water chemistry, maintenance of pool water balance, along with skimmer basket & pump basket cleaning, filter backwashing, algae treatment, and salt system maintenance – all services for as low as $85.00.
3. Full Cleaning Weekly Service: Full Cleaning Weekly Service includes testing and balancing water, backwashing filter, cleaning skimmer basket & pump basket, vacuuming & brushing pool, checking pool equipment, treating algae growth and more. You can avail this service for as low as $125.00.
Bill Esposito of Esposito Pools stated, "We want pool owners in Houston and Cypress to enjoy their pools, and not to spend thousands of dollars trying to keep their pool clean and well-maintained. Our special pricing plan will help our clients keep their pool clean and balanced at the lowest price possible, so that they can spend more time enjoying their pool, rather than working hard to maintain them." He further said, "We have experienced pool technicians who use latest technology to give our clients a clean and sparkling pool. With our flexible pricing plans, we aim to meet all budgets and needs of pool owners."
Servicing Houston, Cypress and surrounding area, Esposito Pools has been providing residents with the highest quality of pool repair, cleaning, and maintenance services since 1995. Regulated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, the company takes pride in providing the highest quality of service at affordable price. Esposito Pools also provides financing of $5,000 to $100,000 for pool repairs & construction. They provide guarantee of up to 1-3 years on their pool construction and repair services.
Interested parties can find more information about Esposito Pools' Special Pricing Plan by visiting their website at http://www.espositopools.com/
About Esposito Pools
Esposito Pools is the most reliable and professional pool company, offering a variety of pool maintenance, cleaning, repair and remodeling services, to cater to the needs of all Houston and Cypress pool owners. The company's founder, Bill was the president and regional board member of Independent Pool and Spa Service Association (IPSSA). The company offers complete pool maintenance services, including weekly maintenance plans, pool tile cleaning, filter cleaning, equipment maintenance, salt system maintenance and others. Esposito Pools also provides a wide range of plastering, remodeling and new pool construction services. It currently offers free consultation and guidance for pool owners looking for professional pool services.
Contact Information
Address:
Esposito Pools Inc.
17318 Sunset Bluff Drive
Houston, TX 77077, United States
Phone:
Greater Houston: 281-931-5443
Metro Houston: 281-213-9991
Email: info@espositopools.com
Website: http://www.espositopools.com/
