SBI Users will Now Get 10 % Additional Discount While Shopping at Myshopbazzar

Myshyopbazzar, India's promising shopping e-platform, has now decided to furnish 10 % added markdown for SBI Net Banking users while shopping through the portal.
 
 
SBI
SBI
 
NOIDA, India - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Online shopping is one of the hottest trends in recent times and there are loads of players in this arena, thus, the contest is high at all times. To keep the pace up with giant contenders,  Myshopbazzar, which is one among rapidly growing online stores in India, has come up with 10 % extra discount offer for SBI users. As per this offer, SBI Net Banking users would now get benefited of 10% additional price reduction on shopping at Myshopbazzar.

Myshopbazzar, which is a joint venture of ATD Group (a corporation that includes 18 companies in different sectors all across the country and a few overseas destinations.), was established in 2011, considering the need of a hassle free and cost efficient online shopping platform. Since then, the portal is constantly delivering the ease and comfort of online shopping. And now, it has become a one of India's rapidly growing e-stores with over million products.

While having a discussion with the portal's official representative, she said, " We at Myshopbazzar, have included some of the most exclusive products, which are not commonly seen on leading online shopping portals. While browsing the portal's category of online Chocolates, you will find the most scrumptious range of homemade chocolates & imported chocolates. Moreover, we have one of the best collections of Online books in Hindi and this assortment of books includes compositions & write-ups of some of the most prestigious writers as well as poets of Hindi Literature".

As people frequently prefer online shopping podiums to shop mobile phones, electronic gadgets, trendy footwear, fashion accessories, and  more, the portal offers exclusive yet unmatched collections of Fashion attires for men & women, kids wear, footwear, watches, trendy fashion accessories, jewelry, home appliances, audio video gadgets, kitchenware, home décor products, automobile accessories, gifts & flowers, books, wellness & grooming products, toys, sports accessories and much more. The pricing of the products has been set considering all types of pocket & budget sizes.

About Myshopbazzar

Myshopbazzar is a name for a prominent online shopping portal from India. It offers people to shop online for clothes, footwear, electronics, food & gourmet, watches, home appliances, automobile accessories, books, gifts, flowers, health care & body care products and much more. Apart from that the portal also caters absolutely free shipping of products hassle free. In order to know more about the portal, please visit its official website.

Contact – www.myshopbazzar.com

Rohit Tiwari
***@myshopbazzar.com
