News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SBI Users will Now Get 10 % Additional Discount While Shopping at Myshopbazzar
Myshyopbazzar, India's promising shopping e-platform, has now decided to furnish 10 % added markdown for SBI Net Banking users while shopping through the portal.
Myshopbazzar, which is a joint venture of ATD Group (a corporation that includes 18 companies in different sectors all across the country and a few overseas destinations.)
While having a discussion with the portal's official representative, she said, " We at Myshopbazzar, have included some of the most exclusive products, which are not commonly seen on leading online shopping portals. While browsing the portal's category of online Chocolates, you will find the most scrumptious range of homemade chocolates & imported chocolates. Moreover, we have one of the best collections of Online books in Hindi and this assortment of books includes compositions & write-ups of some of the most prestigious writers as well as poets of Hindi Literature".
As people frequently prefer online shopping podiums to shop mobile phones, electronic gadgets, trendy footwear, fashion accessories, and more, the portal offers exclusive yet unmatched collections of Fashion attires for men & women, kids wear, footwear, watches, trendy fashion accessories, jewelry, home appliances, audio video gadgets, kitchenware, home décor products, automobile accessories, gifts & flowers, books, wellness & grooming products, toys, sports accessories and much more. The pricing of the products has been set considering all types of pocket & budget sizes.
About Myshopbazzar
Myshopbazzar is a name for a prominent online shopping portal from India. It offers people to shop online for clothes, footwear, electronics, food & gourmet, watches, home appliances, automobile accessories, books, gifts, flowers, health care & body care products and much more. Apart from that the portal also caters absolutely free shipping of products hassle free. In order to know more about the portal, please visit its official website.
Contact – www.myshopbazzar.com
Contact
Rohit Tiwari
***@myshopbazzar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 03, 2017