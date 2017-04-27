Bahamas Consul General The Honorable Randy Rolle Receives Presitgious Atlanta Technical College Bridge Builder Award

Hank and Billye Aaron Donate $200,000 For Atlanta Tech Students

1 2 Baseball Great Hank Aaron Congratulates Honoree Randy Rolle Dr. Valerie Seals & Harold Mitchell Present Award to Randy Rolle

-- Bahamas Consul General the Honorable Randy E. Rolle was honored at the 16th annual Bridge Builder Awards presented by the Atlanta Technical College Foundation (ATCF) on Thursday, April 20 at the Delta Flight Museum. The evening began with a VIP reception followed by dinner, awards, and entertainment by Gritz and Jelly Butter. Carolyn and Ambassador Andrew Young and Billye and Hank Aaron are Honorary Co-Chairs. The Aarons presented a check for $200,000 so support ATC students.Atlanta Technical College President Dr. Victoria Seals and the ATCF Board of Trustees recognized outstanding corporate and community leaders while providing financial assistance for deserving Atlanta Technical College Students. Dr. Seals reminded attendees of the Bridge Builder Awards mission. "As it is with everything at Atlanta Technical College, at the heart of tonight's celebration is our students," she said. Carolyn Young encouraged attendees to give to Atlanta Tech. "Approximately 600 students had to stop attending classes and withdraw last semester because they did not have $375, the average student account balance owed," Mrs. Young said.Mr. Rolle who is based at the Bahamas Consulate Atlanta Office has a jurisdiction of 10 southern states. He is the youngest appointed Consul General in the history of the Bahamas. He has spent a considerable amount of time since his appointment in July 2013 ensuring that his staff, Bahamian students attending college in the metro area and Bahamian residents of Atlanta are involved in civic and community as well as business ventures in a major way."I am honored to be among the corporate and community leaders who are receiving Bridge Builder Awards tonight. Atlanta Technical College is a valued partner of the Bahamas and our students," Rolle said.At the Delta Flight Museum, guests bid on sports memorabilia, jewelry, and fine art at the silent auction and tour the museum while enjoying the Bridge Builders Awards. The state-of-the-art Delta Flight Museum explores the history of Delta and the future of flight.Others recognized during the ceremony were: Fabriola Charlee Stokes, Google Fiber Community Investments;Charmaine Ward, Georgia Power Corporate Relations Director; Patrice Coleman, Patrice B. Coleman Enterprises an award winning makeup artist and Atlanta Tech graduate who worked as makeup artist for Tyler Perry and worked on the film "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks".Student of the Year Terrylynn Stevenson performed 50 Years Strong, a presentation in honor of Atlanta Tech's 50-year anniversary in 2017. Students illuminated candles in a ripple effect as Stevenson ended her presentation.The ATCF has hosted the Bridge Builder Awards since 2001.