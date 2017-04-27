Country(s)
Industry News
Bahamas Consul General The Honorable Randy Rolle Receives Presitgious Atlanta Technical College Bridge Builder Award
Hank and Billye Aaron Donate $200,000 For Atlanta Tech Students
Atlanta Technical College President Dr. Victoria Seals and the ATCF Board of Trustees recognized outstanding corporate and community leaders while providing financial assistance for deserving Atlanta Technical College Students. Dr. Seals reminded attendees of the Bridge Builder Awards mission. "As it is with everything at Atlanta Technical College, at the heart of tonight's celebration is our students," she said. Carolyn Young encouraged attendees to give to Atlanta Tech. "Approximately 600 students had to stop attending classes and withdraw last semester because they did not have $375, the average student account balance owed," Mrs. Young said.
Mr. Rolle who is based at the Bahamas Consulate Atlanta Office has a jurisdiction of 10 southern states. He is the youngest appointed Consul General in the history of the Bahamas. He has spent a considerable amount of time since his appointment in July 2013 ensuring that his staff, Bahamian students attending college in the metro area and Bahamian residents of Atlanta are involved in civic and community as well as business ventures in a major way.
"I am honored to be among the corporate and community leaders who are receiving Bridge Builder Awards tonight. Atlanta Technical College is a valued partner of the Bahamas and our students," Rolle said.
At the Delta Flight Museum, guests bid on sports memorabilia, jewelry, and fine art at the silent auction and tour the museum while enjoying the Bridge Builders Awards. The state-of-the-
Others recognized during the ceremony were: Fabriola Charlee Stokes, Google Fiber Community Investments;
Student of the Year Terrylynn Stevenson performed 50 Years Strong, a presentation in honor of Atlanta Tech's 50-year anniversary in 2017. Students illuminated candles in a ripple effect as Stevenson ended her presentation.
The ATCF has hosted the Bridge Builder Awards since 2001.
Contact
Diane Larche', Larche' Communications LLC
***@larchecommunications.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse