May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

Kali Hoop Unveils "Baller and a Scholar" Program

Youth basketball club in the San Fernando Valley is promoting ballers to be scholars too!
 
 
TARZANA, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Kali Hoop Basketball has unveiled its new "Baller and a Scholar" program. Athletes in the program will be awarded based on the demonstration of academic and athletic excellence. Kali Hoop will award 2 ballers per quarter who have shown outstanding achievement in the classroom and on the hardwood. They will win some sort of prize for their achievement. The intention is to promote academics as a priority in their life even over athletics. Long term development athletically, socially, and academically is the ultimate goal for those athletes who are members of Kali Hoop Basketball.

The first prize has just recently been awarded. Two admission tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain were given to 2 students in the program who demonstrated success in school and showed great athletic achievement as well. The tickets were donated to Kali Hoop for the "Baller and a Scholar Program" from  Six Flags Magic Mountain. Kali Hoop Basketball hopes to encourage all of the kids in their program to strive for great success in all they do and to maintain a hard work ethic. As a non-profit, Kali Hoop relies on the donations from local companies and individuals.

Kali Hoop Basketball (http://kalihoop.org) is a non-profit youth basketball sports program located in the San Fernando Valley of California. They focus on basketball development for boys and girls age 10-17. Kali Hoop Basketball teaches athletes the fundamentals of basketball, cross trains and conditions their athletes, and supports a healthy eating environment by offering healthy snack choices versus sugary options. Kali Hoop Basketball is a green company. You can find them at http://www.kalihoop.org.
