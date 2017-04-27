Global Wheat Starch Market to Reach 6.7 Million Tons by 2022

Wheat starch refers to a fine, white-coloured powder with a neutral odour and taste. It is produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat Starch, in its processed state, has a similar appearance to corn starch or flour.

Contact

Natalia Taylor

***@expertmarketresearch.ocm Natalia Taylor

End

-- Wheat starch refers to a fine, white-coloured powder with a neutral odour and taste. It is produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat Starch, in its processed state, has a similar appearance to corn starch or flour. On account of its unique combination of properties, wheat starch today represents a vital component of various industries.In the food industry, it is widely used as a stabilizer and a thickening agent in the preparation of several food items such as sauces, gravies, puddings, pies and other processed foods. It is also used as a constituent in food sweeteners like glucose syrup, maltodextrins and dextrose. Furthermore, it serves as a production component in the pharmaceutical, paper and textile industry.According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global wheat starch market reached a volume of 6.2 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 6.7 Million Tons by 2022. Expanding applications of wheat starch across various industries is the major force that have been proactive in maintaining the overall growth of the market. Some of the other factors which have induced the market growth include rising population, increasing disposable incomes, growing health consciousness among the consumers and a strong growth in end-use industries. However, unfavourable climatic conditions remain the key constraint hampering the overall production.· Wheat starch serves a number of application domains which include food applications, non-food applications, animal feed applications and others.· Region-wise, Europe dominated the market with the majority of market share in 2016. Some of the other major markets include North America, Asia-Pacific and others.· The global wheat starch market is surrounded by a number of players operating. Some of these include Archer Daniels Midland, Tate and Lyle, Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Crespel & Deiters, Tereos Syral, Jackering and Kroner Starke.· These players have been adopting acquisitions and coming up with new product developments, in order to increase their profit margins.to· Food Applications· Non-Food Applications· Animal Feed Applications· Others· Europe· North America· Asia-Pacific· Others· Tate and Lyle· Tereos Syral· Roquette Freres· Archer Daniels Midland· Crespel & Deiters· Cargill Inc.· Jackering· Kroner StarkeExpert Market Research (EMR) is a market research and consultancy firm providing syndicated and custom research along with consultancy services to a wide clientele base which includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises. With our tailored approach, the clients gain valuable and unbiased insights that help to improve their competitive edge and realize sustainable growth.With a keen focus on the qualitative aspect as well as accuracy of the reports, we align our resources and services as per the client's requirement and offer a flexible engagement model that best suits their needs. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical & Materials, Energy & Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.www.expertmarketresearch.comsales@expertmarketresearch.com+1-415-325-5166+44-702-402-579