Berlin Inspires creation of Berlin
Sir Isaiah Berlin's work brings new music to life in a Single song
Originally from Pakistan, Mahmood grew up in Los Angeles where he developed his skills in the music industry as a sound engineer, producer, and writer before embarking on a solo career.
He is the only Asian Artist to have recorded a Live album at the Sydney Opera House and to have scored a number one song called 'Like the River' on the ARIA pop charts. This incredible success won him Australian Citizenship.
Berlin is a new culturally diverse song that has an amazing story. It was written in Pakistan and was recorded in the US and Australia. Mahmood was able to collaborate with some of the most skilled musicians in the industry today. Contributing towards song arrangement and keys is Doug Emery who has worked with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, LeAnn Rimes, and Meatloaf, while Julio Hernandez is on bass. Hernandez has over 600 album credits and has been a member of Barry Gibb band since 2005. On drums is the Latin Grammy-winning drummer Lee Levin, who has worked with a diverse range of musicians including Pink, Enrique Iglesias, and Michael Bolton. Finally, the guitar accompaniment is by Dan Warner, who has an extensive credit list that includes work with Madonna, Ricky Martin, Alicia Keys and Barry Gibb.
"Mahmood's unique style adds such a cool vibe to his beautiful lyrics. Berlin is a perfect example of his own intimate perspective and allows the song to play itself"- Doug Emery, Barry Gibb's musical director
'Well, I was quite terrified at the announcing of this Tour. I was facing a few challenges like, new country, new audience, a solo tour which meant 'alone' no band, no support. I knew I had to be good, be skilled, songs had to be good and I needed to grow to that next level as a person, to be brave enough to meet my 'dream' halfway. At the same time, my father was in Intensive care after suffering a massive heart attack so I was spending time taking care of him and I knew that this experience was having a profound effect on my mind as I was blessed enough to witness the 'Circle of life'. Then a quick search through Youtube videos revealed an incredible amount of human skills from musicians to scientists, people so skilled in every part of the world and it was very intimidating.So as I searched, grew and developed it dawned on me. I think I got the answer that I felt would take me to that next level. In one word it was 'Individuality'. In my notes, I wrote 'My individuality is everything. Skill wise there will always be someone better because that is a progression but nature wise there is only ME. The way I am can never be replicated and the only one who can better myself is me. And the more I will realize this more I will settle into the groove allowing creation to invest in me bringing me peace that allows the phenomenon of giving'.
That night I went to sleep very assured and dreamt of a man dressed in a worn out black trench coat. As I walked past him on the street on a dark and cold rainy London night he grabs me by my arm, jerks me towards him and in a soft but aggressive voice says "Berlin'.
As this dream ended abruptly I woke up very inspired and rushed to the studio and in a few minutes had written a song called 'Berlin'. I think it means 'Happiness' and this tour and the new song became so much more meaningful;, said Mahmood.
Mahmood is utilizing Amrap's Airit initiative, which is a unique content discovery platform funded by the Department of Communications through the Community Broadcasting Foundation to distribute this new single to community radio.
Stations can download the single by clicking this link
Mahmood Khan's Oz tour begins May 13th at the Byron Centre in Byron Bay and 27th May at Wyong's Art House.
