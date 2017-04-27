News By Tag
Go-Go Rivalries Are Thing of the Past; Rare Essence and Back Yard Band Come Together For The First
Back Yard Band manager Rasaan Fuller says the new single is "a prime example of the synergy between bands coming together and working together."
The single debuted on Friday, April 28 as an exclusive on DC's WPGC's 95.5 and the Washington City paper simultaneously released an in-depth article on the single.
"This is a big deal, it could be the shot in the arm that we need," said WPGC's 95.5 on air personality DJ Flexx, who debuted the single on Friday. "I think Essence should collaborate with everybody—Junkyard, Back Yard, EU, Team Familiar...We need to keep the music alive."
RE's Andre "Whiteboy" Johnson came up with the idea of recording a record together. "This single shows…contrary to what some people think there is unity in the Go-Go community, Rare Essence has always had great respect for the Back Yard Band and we are honored to have recorded a song with them."
"Can't Run From the Crank" celebrates Go-Go, it is also a stark reminder that the music is here to stay. "No one can erase Go-Go culture," Johnson said. "They need to learn to respect and understand the culture of the music." Many in the go-go community are hoping "You Can't Run From the Crank" may signify the dawn of a new era of collaboration between Go-Go bands—and greater success for them all. Whether you're old school or new school crank is crank and you can't run from it.
The single is available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and all other music download sites. For more information on Rare Essence, please visit: www.RareEssence.com or contact at: info@rareessence.com Follow on Social at: Facebook.com/
For more information on Back Yard Band follow on IG: @BackyardBand @anwanglover @rgentertainment
About Rare Essence: Rare Essence (The Wickedest Band Alive), Washington's premier Go‑ Go band for more than three decades has built a devoted fan base that spans multiple generations, drawn to the indigenous funk sired in the mid '70s by the late Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown. Using a beat adapted from Grover Washington Jr.'s 1974 hit,"Mr. Magic", Brown and his band the Soul Searchers played continuously, linking songs together over percussion breakdowns—a raw, non-stop party groove fueled by congas, cowbells and timbales, with call and response interactions that obliterated divisions between a band that wouldn't stop playing and audience that couldn't stop dancing.
Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals nationwide. www.capitolpublicrelations.com
Media Contact
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
703.682.8855
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
