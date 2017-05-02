 
ChiroTouch to Attend the Palmer College of Chiropractic Homecoming

 
 
SAN DIEGO - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch to Attend the Palmer College of Chiropractic Homecoming

San Diego, CA—May 2, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending the Palmer College of Chiropractic Homecoming in Santa Clara, CA, on May 5, 2017.

"ChiroTouch is committed to supporting educational institutions that shape the future of the chiropractic community," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "That's why we're so excited to have the opportunity to share our advanced total practice management software at Palmer College's homecoming this year."

From Palmer College's website:  "A Palmer College of Chiropractic education is unique in chiropractic because, simply put, it is thorough and focuses on all three aspects of chiropractic: science, philosophy and art. Rather than focus on just one area, Palmer College trains students in the philosophical foundations of chiropractic, the science behind it, and the art of adjusting. Palmer is the first and largest chiropractic college, and only Palmer provides an opportunity to learn from renowned, highly experienced and credentialed faculty as well scientists at the largest research facility at a chiropractic educational institution."

Fully-certified chiropractic software designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication and more, ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant system to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing.  That gives chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

In addition to attending various association conventions, and in the effort to support the chiropractic community, ChiroTouch teams up with state associations to give practices the opportunity to discover the power of the world's leading total practice management software while contributing to their own association.  For each practice that signs up for a free, no-obligation demonstration of the ChiroTouch software system, ChiroTouch donates funds to the association.  Additionally, for those association members that sign up with ChiroTouch after participating in the demo, ChiroTouch picks up all, or a majority, of the state association fees on behalf of the doctor.

To learn more about the ChiroTouch state association programs, please visit www.chirotouch.com.


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch, by Integrated Practice Solutions Inc., is the premier provider of fully-certified, innovative chiropractic software technology solutions for the chiropractic industry. Fusing advanced software systems with superior support services, we partner with chiropractors across the country to help them automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability.  Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
