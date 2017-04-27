HRO Today Announces Winners of 2017 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards

Contact

--The winners were announced in the following three categories at an awards luncheon hosted by Cielo on May 2, 2017, at theForum North America in Chicago: non-profit, innovation, and for profit. This year, all finalists were also recognized as leaders of distinction.The three 2017 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards winners are:· Non-profit Category: Carol Robinette, VP of Talent Management, American Red Cross· Innovation Category: Michael Spear, Director, Talent Acquisition and Development, gategroup· For Profit Category: Kristin Terry, Director, Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence, Cox EnterprisesThe 2017 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards leaders of distinction are:· Paul Abrahms, Corporate Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Huron· Ryan Alexander, Director of Talent Acquisition, Tenneco· Matt Blunt, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, FTI Consulting· Brendan Browne, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, LinkedIn· Julene Campion, Vice President, Talent Management, Geisinger Health System· Valerie Egan, Talent Acquisition Leader, Girl Scouts of the USA· Barry Hirschman, Head of Talent Acquisition, Americas, Linde Group· Megan Holte, Director of Corporate and Executive Sourcing, Hilton Worldwide· Jeff Jurinak, Talent Acquisition Manager, Health First· Gregory Karanastasis, Vice President, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Pitney Bowes· Jill Larsen, Senior Vice President, Talent Acquisition, People Planning, and Services HR, Cisco· Bill Neese, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Paycor· Meaghan Ryan, Corporate Director, Talent Acquisition, Seminole Gaming· Cathy Scarlett, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, BMO Financial Group· Kendall Smith, Senior Manager of Talent Acquisition, EchoStar· Mieke Thorson, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, IHS Markit· Jennifer Toth, Talent Acquisition Manager, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.· Katie Traviglia, Director of Human Resources, New American Funding· Kim Wells, Recruitment Head, North America Operations, United States, Atos"These talent acquisition executives are providing innovative practices and excellence within talent acquisition areas like employer branding, technology, staff development, engagement and retention, and financial analysis," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and. "Congratulations to all of this year's leaders of distinction and to the winners of the category awards."andoffers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named theForums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.