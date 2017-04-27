Country(s)
Nexus Gold Identifies Five New Quartz Gold Zones at Niangouela, Burkina Faso, West Africa
New gold zones are currently being explored by trenching and drilling
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NXS) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing exploration activity in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Additional Zones and Targets Identified at Niangouela
Company geologists are pleased to report that in addition to the main quartz vein-shear system tested to date, an additional five zones of veining and shearing have now been identified at the Niangouela gold concession.
These additional structures were originally observed in artisanal workings and are currently being tested by trenching and drilling. Initial sampling of the dumps from two of the new zones have returned values of 2.25 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), and 1.88 and 1.86 g/t Au, respectively.
The zones occur over approximately 2000 metres (2km) in an east-west direction and are spread over 500 metres in a north-south direction. These additional targets are located approximately 200 metres north and 1000 metres east of the main zone which has been the focus of the drilling to date. The company has been testing these zones over its phase two program and anticipates continued testing of these new zones in further phases.
An area map designed to illustrate the identified zones now known at Niangouela is currently being created and will be made available on the company website when completed.
Niangouela Gold Concession Update
The Company anticipates concluding its phase two diamond drill program at the 178-square kilometre Niangouela exploration permit located approximately 85 kilometres north of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in early May.
Highlights from the first nine phase-one drill holes at Niangouela, as reported in Company news releases March 7, 2017, and April 5, 2017, include 6.2m of 4.00 g/t Au (including 1m of 20.50 g/t Au); 4.85m of 26.69 g/t Au (including .62m of 11.70 g/t Au, and 1.03m of 132 g/t Au); and 4m of 2.95 g/t Au (including 1m of 5 g/t Au) and 1m of 5.92 g/t Au*. Phase one drill results to date can be found on the company website here:
http://www.nexusgoldcorp.com/
* Note assay results represent intercept lengths and are not true widths
For more information on these projects, please visit the Company website at www.nexusgoldcorp.com.
Warren Robb P.Geo., Senior Geologist is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.
