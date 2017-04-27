 
Mexico Lindo Cooking Announces New Colleague

Cultural Kitchens join forces: Excited to partner with top chef, TV host and author
 
 
Chef Martin Lopez
CANCUN, Mexico - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Cultural Kitchens join forces.  Mexico Lindo Cooking is delighted to partner with popular chef Martin Lopez.  A media maestro in the St. Louis area and elsewhere, its a small world to discover mutual Mexican heritage.  Growing up in Mexico City as did CEO Alejandra Kauachi of Mexico Lindo Cooking, it was star-crossed paths of cultural cuisine synergy.  Chef Lopez also schooled internationally and developed what he calls "Mexican Novelle", traditional Mexican fare with European nuances.

In 2009, Chef Martin developed a his non-profit page: ChefMartin.net to share cultural culinary heritage.  Continuing to develop recipes, he is often sought-out as a headliner chef at cooking shows nationally, as well as frequent appearances on CBS, ABC and FOX.
Mexico Lindo Cooking is thrilled to collaborate on some forthcoming projects. Stay tuned for details.

Travel agencies and travel groups: create a  culinary destination tour. Private classes of 12 can be hosted as intimate small group at our cozy casita. Or inquire abour hosting a catered event. Discover Culinary Tourism as Destination. Check out fun reviews from TripAdvisor. https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail

Mexico Lindo Cooking is a complete experience: a traditional kitchen sharing the best of Mexican heritage and culture. Come to the fiesta side of Riviera Maya to experience tradition + keepsake memories.
Also a pleasure to present another fun armchair tour of our kitchen produced by EverythingPlayaDelCarmen.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COmjZbMkJCc



Alejandra Kauachi
+52 998 802 4388
info@mexicolindocooking.com
Email:***@mexicolindocooking.com
Dining, Cultural Cuisine, Tourism
Food
Cancun - Quintana Roo - Mexico
Partnerships
