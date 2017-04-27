News By Tag
Mexico Lindo Cooking Announces New Colleague
Cultural Kitchens join forces: Excited to partner with top chef, TV host and author
In 2009, Chef Martin developed a his non-profit page: ChefMartin.net to share cultural culinary heritage. Continuing to develop recipes, he is often sought-out as a headliner chef at cooking shows nationally, as well as frequent appearances on CBS, ABC and FOX.
Mexico Lindo Cooking is thrilled to collaborate on some forthcoming projects. Stay tuned for details.
Travel agencies and travel groups: create a culinary destination tour. Private classes of 12 can be hosted as intimate small group at our cozy casita. Or inquire abour hosting a catered event. Discover Culinary Tourism as Destination. Check out fun reviews from TripAdvisor. https://www.tripadvisor.com/
Mexico Lindo Cooking is a complete experience: a traditional kitchen sharing the best of Mexican heritage and culture. Come to the fiesta side of Riviera Maya to experience tradition + keepsake memories.
Also a pleasure to present another fun armchair tour of our kitchen produced by EverythingPlayaDelCarmen.com
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Alejandra Kauachi
+52 998 802 4388
info@mexicolindocooking.com
