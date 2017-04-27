News By Tag
John Lewis, Jr, Partner, Lawrence & Bundy LLC to Speak at TKG's Event
About John Lewis, Jr
John Lewis, Jr. is a partner in Lawrence & Bundy's Atlanta office where he practices in the areas of complex litigation, internal and governmental investigations and related counseling. An experienced trial lawyer, he is a former Fortune 100 head of litigation and compliance. He brings a solutions based perspective to a range of issues facing sophisticated private and public sector clients.
Prior to joining the firm, he served as Senior Managing Compliance and Global Anti-Bribery Counsel for The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta. In this role, John led the Company's anti-bribery compliance programs leading training, auditing and internal investigations relating to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and related anti-corruption laws and regulations throughout Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America with direct accountability to the Company's Board Audit Committee. Prior to the serving as the Company's first global anti-bribery counsel, John served for five years as the Company's chief litigation counsel where he managed a global team in disputes, internal and government investigations and related counseling in the 200+ countries where the Company does business.
About Lawrence & Bundy LLC
Founded by Allegra Lawrence-Hardy and Thomas Bundy, the litigation firm Lawrence & Bundy delivers the results clients demand. With innovative problem solving and creative fee arrangements, the firm provides agile, effective, efficient solutions for clients nationwide. Lawrence & Bundy represents an array of sophisticated business entities and people in Atlanta, GA, and Washington, DC.
Event Synopsis:
Anyone in the field of corporate compliance and white collar defense knows that the stakes are high in regulatory criminal investigations and prosecutions. The legal thresholds for prosecuting companies are low, and the prosecutor's enforcement discretion is extremely broad. Accordingly, any time the government shares information about what factors matter to them and influence their charging decisions, it is important to pay attention. Apart from reviewing the content and themes of DOJ's recent guidance, this 90-minute presentation will also outline how this guidance fits in with the evolution of such standards (from various agencies); how it relates to the important topic of corporate culture; and how companies and their legal and compliance teams can use it to take practical steps to help reduce risks and add value to their organizations.
Key topics include:
· DOJ's New Guidance on Evaluating Corporate Compliance Programs – An Overview
· Historical Trends and Evolving Standards
· The New Corporate Compliance Guidance and Its 11 Questions/Issues
· Implications for Business Organizations
· How the New Guidance Relates to Corporate Culture
· Identifying Risks and Pitfalls
· How and When to Use this New Guidance
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
