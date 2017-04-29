News By Tag
Downingtown Beauty School Partners With Global Beauty Powerhouse
Muti-billion dollar beauty product company Wella makes its appearance in Chester County
Founded in 2005 as a Paul Mitchell Parter School, Pulse quickly developed a reputation for its rigorous academic and practical requirements and commitment to developing well-rounded graduates with exceptional technical and soft skills. Nationally recognized as a multi-year Modern Salon Excellence in Education winner, Sahagian sees the Wella partnership as one that will create additional opportunities for graduates. "By aligning ourselves with Wella, one of the top three beauty companies in the world, our school is poised to create even greater value and opportunities for Delaware Valley students pursuing a career in the professional beauty industry." Global beauty powerhouse, Wella, has been delivering opportunities and value to the salon industry for over 130 years, holding the number three spot on WWD's Beauty Inc. 2016 Top 100 list of the world's leading players in beauty and boasting more than 20,000 employees in over 130 countries. Sebastian and Nioxin fall under the Wella Professionals umbrella creating additional opportunities for students attending the Downingtown academy.
Sahagian said, "Our industry, like our world, changes all the time and schools must deliver an ever-evolving, dynamic education experience. Our students today have an expectation that the education they are receiving will not be the same education students from a decade ago were receiving, and our alliance with Wella will allow Pulse Beauty Academy to meet and exceed those expectations. Our strategy is to once again transform the cosmetology education here in the Delaware Valley, but this time by aligning ourselves with a proven, multi-billion dollar, global beauty leader."
Pulse Beauty Academy has five full time and part time cosmetology class starts per year and two cosmetology instructor class starts per year. Upcoming classes start in July, September, and November. To learn more about Pulse Beauty Academy and Wella Professionals visit the academy's website at https://www.pbadowningtown.com and Wella Professionals website at https://www.wella.com/
