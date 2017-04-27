News By Tag
Bio Bidet releases new Premier Bidet Seat, A8 Serenity
Why are Bidet Seats rising in the US? Visit Bio Bidet and learn why we believe # Water Does it Better
Why are Smart Seats growing in popularity? If you haven't heard of this new product that brings a new level of cleanliness and technology to your bathroom, don't worry. Just continue reading, and Check out Bio Bidet.
A Complete Hygienic Solution:
The A8 is designed to replace your existing toilet seat, and bring a new set on functionality. The warm water bidet feature is delivered from a solid stainless steel nozzle.
When not in use the nozzle is safely stored in the designed Slim Nozzle Sleeve. (SNS) Keeping it completely hidden and clean. Don't worry, the nozzle also has a self-cleaning feature, to ensure you always have a complete hygienic solution.
In bowl Night Light, Water Temperature, Warming Seat, and User Presets are just a sample of the feature operated from a Dual Sided Wireless Remote.
A host of additional features include:
Soft Closing Seat & Lid
Dual Speed Air Dryer
Silent Mode
Eco Mode
Where can you get one of these Awesome Smart Seats?
Visit BioBidet.com or one trusted Dealers; carrying Bio Bidet.
https://www.biobidet.com/
