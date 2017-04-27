News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Outdoor furnishings, antiques, custom mahogany, decorative accessories at Nadeau's May 20th auction
Original oil paintings by noted African-American artist Henry O. Tanner (1859-1937) and Rex Goreleigh (1902-1986), plus a late 19th century table by the renowned Philadelphia furniture company A. & H. Lejambre, will be sold at auction on May 20th.
The auction will be held online and in Nadeau's gallery, at 25 Meadow Road in Windsor, and will feature just over 500 lots of outdoor furnishings, antiques, custom mahogany and decorative accessories. For those unable to attend, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Bidsquare.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee (or left) bids will also be accepted.
Items will include marble sculptures, contemporary and decorative furnishings, a collection of Inuit carvings, paintings and prints, Baker, Mid-Century, silver, crystal, porcelain, Victorian iron urns, Oriental carpets and rugs, Part XVIII of pieces from the Credit Suisse collection, and other merchandise from estates out of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the surrounding areas.
Henry Ossawa Tanner was the first African-American painter to gain international acclaim, having moved to Paris in 1891, where he continued to live and was accepted into French artistic circles. His oil on board titled Portrait of a Woman with a Head Scarf, is unsigned but has been stamped and signed by his son, Jesse, on the back. The work, measuring 13 ¾ inches by 10 ½ inches, is estimated to sell for $10,000-$20,000.
Rex Goreleigh was born in Pennsylvania but spent most of his life in Princeton, N.J., where he made and taught art. There, he founded the Princeton Group Arts, an attempt to bridge racial divisions through art. His 1971 painting Social Hour, one of three works by Goreleigh in the sale, is sizable at 42 ½ inches by 60 ½ inches, and artist-signed. It should hit $10,000-$20,000.
Although New York firms dominated the production of luxury furniture in the 1870s and 1880s, A. & H. Lejambre also produced high-quality work, particularly in the Anglo-Japanese style, in Philadelphia. The spider inlaid Victorian table in the sale features a top with metalwork of brass, copper, and pewter, with brass edging, all on turned legs. This table has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000.
The jewelry and decorative accessories category will include a Navajo belt buckle collection, with lot #1 being a mid-20th century 14kt mesh bracelet buckle style set with 29 rubies and three diamonds (est. $800-$1,200)
The large collection of Inuit Eskimo carvings, comprising about 300 pieces, is from a single collector in upstate New York. An example is a Cape Dorset grey soapstone seal carved by Tudlik (1890-1960), 9 inches tall (est. $500-$1,000)
Other decorative pieces will carry maker names such as Steuben (crystal animals), Tiffany, Jo Davidson (a bronze), Herend, Etruscan Majolica, Minton and Staffordshire. Porcelain pieces will include a mid-19th century white asparagus tureen with cover after Jacob Petit, having natural-looking molded asparagus and other vegetables, all on a leafy platter stand (est. $500-$1,000)
Chinese porcelain will feature a blue and white Meiping phoenix bird vase having a reticulated carved top and hardstone finial; and a famille rose charger with hand-painted warrior battle scene, 3 inches tall. Both have estimates of $500-$1,000. Oriental rugs and carpets will include a Kazak prayer rug, framed (6 feet by 8 feet 2 inches), Kirman, Bidjar, Heriz, and Hamaden.
American, French, and contemporary furnishings will feature such names like Flexform, Baker, Sheraton, Queen Anne, Louis Vuitton, Pearson, Chippendale, Francois Geneva, Maitland Smith, Don Ruseau, Stickley, Kittinger, and Colonial Williamsburg. A sample lot is a 9-piece teak set comprised of a Donghi oval table and eight armchairs by Janus et Cie, France (est. $1,000-$2,000)
Other teak furniture is by makers such as Kingsley Bate, Giati. and Lister, as dining sets, lounges, and benches. Also being sold will be Victorian iron armchairs and benches, a life-size female marble figure, Veneman Breeze, plantation timber teak, Jensen Leisure, Brown Jordan, and a large Victorian iron gate crest having a scrolled design with gilt leaves (est. $1,000-$2,000)
From the Credit Suisse Americana collection are a pair of Mark Catesby hand-colored engravings, titled The Parrot of Paradise and Largest White Bill'd Woodpecker, being sold as one lot (est. $400-$800). The auction will also feature a cylinder music box on a stand with six cylinders, Boston engraved maps, Currier & Ives, Providence (R.I.) lithographs, and American chests, tables, and chairs.
Previews will be held on Wednesday, May 17th, from 2-4 pm Eastern time; Thursday, May 18th, from 2 pm-6:30; Friday, May 19th, from 12 noon to 5 pm; and Saturday, May 20th, the date of sale, from 8:30 am until the first gavel falls at 10 am; or by appointment. For an appointment, you can call or e-mail Nadeau's at 860-246-2444 or 860-524-8666 or info@nadeausauction.com.
Nadeau's Auction Gallery is always accepting quality consignments for its sales, held throughout the year. To consign an item or a collection, you may call them at (860) 246-2444, or you can e-mail them at info@nadeausauction.com. For more information about Nadeau's big upcoming May 20th sale, please visit www.NadeausAuction.com.
Contact
Ed Nadeau
***@nadeausauction.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse