Chan & Naylor as a finalist for Accountants Daily's Australian Accounting Awards 2017

 
 
PARRAMATTA, Australia - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Chan & Naylor (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/contact-us/?utm_source=prsites&utm_medium=prlog) has been shortlisted for the prestigious Australian Accounting Awards, partnered by Thomson Reuters.

With nationwide offices in Brisbane (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/brisbane-accountants/?utm_source=prsites&utm_medium=prlog) and Capalaba (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/chan-naylor-redlands/?utm_source=prsites&utm_medium=prlog) in Queensland, Melbourne (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/melbourne-collins-street/?utm_source=prsites&utm_medium=prlog) and Moonee Ponds (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/moonee-ponds/?utm_source=prsites&utm_medium=prlog) in Victoria, East Perth (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/perth/?utm_source=prsites&utm_medium=prlog) in Western Australia, and Bankstown (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/bankstown/?utm_source=prsites&utm_medium=prlog), Parramatta (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/oatlands-parramatta...), Pymble (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/pymble/?utm_source=...), North Sydney, and Sydney in New South Wales, Chan & Naylor Group is in the running to take out one of Australia's top industry awards.

Chan & Naylor has been shortlisted as a finalist to win an award in the Marketing Program of the Year category at the 2017 Australian Accounting Awards, hosted by Accountants Daily, Australia's top publication for the accounting industry.

Founded in 1990, Chan & Naylor offers property and business accounting services, Wealth Planning, Finance, Investment Structures, Asset Protection, Audit Services, Estate Planning, SMSF, CFO Services, and Financial Strategic Consultations, all over Australia.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the Australian Accounting Awards, which covers 26 categories, recognises individual excellence in accounting, from the profession's most senior ranks to its rising stars.

Winners in the individual categories will automatically be shortlisted for the coveted Accountants Daily Excellence Award. In addition, Chan & Naylor will be in the running for the Editor's Choice Award, which recognises an individual's outstanding contribution to the Accounting Industry.

"We broadened the awards program this year to better recognise the breadth and depth of the talent in this industry. For those who have made it to the finalist stage, congratulations, you have secured your place amongst Australia's leading accounting professionals," said Terry Braithwaite, head of partnerships at Accountants Daily.

"We are set for a superb evening when the awards are presented. The judges have a tough job on their hands this year and there no doubt will be huge excitement to hear their verdicts."

Ed Chan, Non-Executive Director at Chan & Naylor, said he was humbled by the nomination.

"Chan & Naylor's recognition for its excellent contribution to the Australian community reinforces the strength of the brand in connecting with the community and engaging with its customers," he added.

The winners will be announced at a black tie awards dinner on Friday, 26 May at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth.

CONTACT

Rikki Carandang/Digital Marketing Manager

Phone: (02) 9391 5090

Email: rikkic@chan-naylor.com.au

Chan and Naylor
***@chan-naylor.com.au
Click to Share