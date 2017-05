Eva Greenwood elected President of Manet Community Health Center Board of Directors

End

-- Eva Greenwood of Milton, MA has recently been elected President of Manet Community Health Care Board of Directors. Ms. Greenwood currently holds the position of Vice Chair of Finance and Administration at Boston University School of Medicine in Boston, MA., Inc. (Manet) is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to providing preventive, primary and non-emergent urgent care to all, regardless of financial circumstance or health insurance coverage status. Manet provides services that are reflective of the languages and cultures of the communities it serves and offers a full array of services and programs for infants, children, adolescents, adults, and seniors.and Boston Medical Center, its primary teaching hospital, operates the largest 24-hour Level I trauma center in New England, the largest network of regional community health centers, and possesses the most diverse patient base in New England. Boston University School of Medicine is ranked 29th on the 2017 list of Best Medical Schools in the Best Research category by the(Source: Wikipedia)About Manet: www.manetchc.org About Boston University School of Medicine: http://www.bumc.bu.edu/medicine