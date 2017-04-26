 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Text My Main Number Announced Budget Landline Texting Service To B2C Industry Verticals in the USA

Text My Main Number is a USA based business messaging service provider. The representative of the company announced to offer landline texting service to B2C industry vertical in the USA in their budget.
 
 
NEW YORK - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Text My Main Number is a USA based business messaging service provider. The company offers a unique mode of communication called, Landline Texting solution. This business communication solution text enables the landline number of a company which subscribes to use this service. This text-enabled landline number then can be used for 2-way communication. This means the landline number can be used for both, calling and texting. Yes, the text-enabled landline numbers can send and receive the text messages as well as MMS over landline numbers. The representative of the company made an announcement about their different packages of landline messaging service which can be used by the B2C industry verticals in the USA. The representative of the company further shared that this package are customized by keeping the communication need of the different customers. Also, they have designed these packages in a way that those fit into the budget of the people.

As per the shared details, the landline texting service can be used by following industry verticals to leverage texting related benefits:

·         Hotels and restaurants

·         Hospitals

·         Pharmacy company and individual pharmacist

·         Schools, colleges, coaching classes and other educational institutes

·         Insurance agencies

·         Law firms

·         Concierge services

·         Emergency help line numbers

·         Hair salon, spa and beauticians

·         Boutique owners

·         And many more

The packages are defined in a way that each B2C owner can utilize this unique communication model to empower their business brand among the competitors. The company has defined 3 different packages which start at as low as 25 USD/Month. Furthermore, the spokesperson of the company shared with the media that they also offer custom packages. This custom package can be as low as 15 USD/Month, in case, some professionals are looking for very basic SMS to Landline Services. This unique package has made the brand of Text My Main Number different from its competitors.

According to the further information shared by the representative of Text My Main Number, they have designed these packages to ensure each B2C owner can utilize this amazing business messaging service as per his or her individual requirement. There can be a few people who need to share a few numbers of SMS to their customers so they don't need to pay higher prices because their usage is limited. Furthermore, there are a few businesses such as a multispecialty hospital; they may require unlimited texting service as they have to send messages in bulk. In all packages, they can receive unlimited SMS to Landline of the company.

The representative of the company further shared that their representatives will provide free consultation service to help interested customers choosing the best package for them. Text My Main Number provides a free trial for 30 days worth 200 USD to experience the business messaging solution.

To know more about their rates of landline texting service, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/

Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
