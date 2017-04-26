News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced Budget Landline Texting Service To B2C Industry Verticals in the USA
Text My Main Number is a USA based business messaging service provider. The representative of the company announced to offer landline texting service to B2C industry vertical in the USA in their budget.
As per the shared details, the landline texting service can be used by following industry verticals to leverage texting related benefits:
· Hotels and restaurants
· Hospitals
· Pharmacy company and individual pharmacist
· Schools, colleges, coaching classes and other educational institutes
· Insurance agencies
· Law firms
· Concierge services
· Emergency help line numbers
· Hair salon, spa and beauticians
· Boutique owners
· And many more
The packages are defined in a way that each B2C owner can utilize this unique communication model to empower their business brand among the competitors. The company has defined 3 different packages which start at as low as 25 USD/Month. Furthermore, the spokesperson of the company shared with the media that they also offer custom packages. This custom package can be as low as 15 USD/Month, in case, some professionals are looking for very basic SMS to Landline Services. This unique package has made the brand of Text My Main Number different from its competitors.
According to the further information shared by the representative of Text My Main Number, they have designed these packages to ensure each B2C owner can utilize this amazing business messaging service as per his or her individual requirement. There can be a few people who need to share a few numbers of SMS to their customers so they don't need to pay higher prices because their usage is limited. Furthermore, there are a few businesses such as a multispecialty hospital; they may require unlimited texting service as they have to send messages in bulk. In all packages, they can receive unlimited SMS to Landline of the company.
The representative of the company further shared that their representatives will provide free consultation service to help interested customers choosing the best package for them. Text My Main Number provides a free trial for 30 days worth 200 USD to experience the business messaging solution.
To know more about their rates of landline texting service, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
