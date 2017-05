L.A. Chiropractor Opens DMS (deep muscle stimulation) Therapy Center In West Los Angeles

The first of its kind, new DMS Therapy L.A. is a center offering "no prescription" sports massage-style deep tissue therapy.

-- The city of Los Angeles now has a) facility focused specifically on providing DMS therapy services, according to, chiropractor and director of the center, which is being called"DMS is a unique, handheld vibration/percussive device that really helps increase blood flow, increase oxygen to the tissues, and relieve tension and pain," said Dr. Tucker of DMS therapy. Dr. Tucker is one of the foremost authorities on DMS therapy, having trained practitioners internationally for the past few years, as well as writing the DMS manual with Dr. Jake Pivaroff, the inventor of the DMS.A huge benefit to patients is that DMS therapy does not require a prescription. Similar to therapeutic massage, one can simply book an appointment for a full (30 minute) or extended (60 minute) session with one of the center's trained practitioners."I have trained my staff to give patients the best deep muscle stimulation session possible," continued Dr. Tucker. "Patients come in and fill out a form. You don't have to change your clothes. There is always communication with your practitioner as the treatment is being done. Wherever you need special attention, because you fell tightness, tension, or aches, you're going to get special, extra time on those areas."DMS (deep muscle stimulation)therapy is particularly well suited for people with muscle tension and aches, tightness and stiffness. It's good for people recovering from certain muscle injuries as well as others who are simply looking for relief from painful and sore muscles.DMS Therapy L.A. is headquartered in Dr. Tucker's West Los Angeles office. They are located at the corner of Wilshire Blvd. and San Vicente Blvd. The address is 11620 Wilshire Blvd. #710, Los Angeles, CA 90025. For more information or to book appointments, the phone number is (310) 444-9393.For more information, contact Dr. Tucker at (310) 444-9393, or visit them at https://drjeffreytucker.com/ services/pain- relief/deep- mus... - END -