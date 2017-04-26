DCF-Funded High School Program Launches Digital Community To Address Mental Health & Obesity

DCF-funded, high school based youth service program is using mobile community health app, RevivAll, to address mental health and unhealthy habits with teens.

-- Willingboro High School's DCF-funded, school-based youth service program, Making Visions Possible (MVP), has joined RevivAll's Community Partner program with the goal of engaging teens in interactive mental and physical health education discussions and activities.With RevivAll's free, mobile platform, MVP is exploring uncharted pathways for developing supportive mental health communities, and enhancing the effectiveness of physical health education in their school. Over the course of the 2016-17 school year, MVP has used RevivAll to host Q&As and forums on mental health, and deliver physical fitness lessons and at-home challenges. Their aims are multifold, to:• Improve health literacy• Address stigmas associated with poor mental health• Promote the adoption of preventive health behaviors linked to teen obesity• Encourage dialogue tied to sensitive social issues including violence and trauma, self-esteem, abuse, illness and death; and better support student wellbeingTeens and children are battling anxiety, depression, and obesity at higher rates than ever before. Sedentary behavior, physical inactivity, and stressful social pressure have become the new norm for teens—wreaking havoc on the mental and physical health of our youth. By 2025 the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation predicts that almost half of the US population, children included, will be managing at least one chronic condition.In Willingboro unhealthy risk factors are more common than in other parts of New Jersey. More specifically, Lourdes Medical Center recently found that families in Willingboro are more likely to be affected by child abuse, unemployment, obesity, or substance abuse. Nationwide, up to one in five children living in the U.S. show signs or symptoms of a mental health disorder each given year.RevivAll is a digital health company that provides mobile communities for people with a variety of health conditions to discuss and engage in disease prevention and health promotion, online and offline. Launch communities dedicated to patients and caregivers affected by nearly 20 mental health and physical health conditions ranging from adjustment disorder and anxiety to cancer and chronic pain.Willingboro High School is a four-year public high school that serves students in ninth through twelfth grades from Willingboro Township in Burlington County, New Jersey, United States. As of the 2013-14 school year, the school had an enrollment of 807 students, 284 students (35.2% of enrollment) of whom were eligible for free lunch. Making Visions Possible (MVP) is a state sponsored program that works to empower the teens and young adults of Willingboro High School through employment, health, social, and recreational services.