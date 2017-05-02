If United Air Lines had only used Gratitude in their Company Philosophy.   

Media Contact

Bardi Toto Drake

18888699207

***@barditotodrake.com Bardi Toto Drake18888699207

End

-- Today Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines and Scott Kirby, President of United Airlines testified at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on "Oversite of U.S. Airline Customer Service", in the aftermath of the forced removal of a passenger from a Chicago flight.Kirby stated that the selection of the lowest priced seat determined who would be chosen for removal off the flight and if they were a member of Mileage Plus.Using Gratitude in your training in any business can cultivate meaningful relationships with your clients. Clients love to be treated with respect which will increase client retention and grow your business.Bardi Toto Drake, author of The Power of Asking has used gratitude as the core of her marketing brand as reported by Cheryl Snapp Conner in Forbes.Conner quoted Bardi Toto Drake saying when she began to use gratitude instead of using "bragging and selling" her visibility advanced many fold landing her on national television networks, television shows and social media (which of course has advanced her selling traction as well).Bardi Toto Drake has made gratitude the foundation of her personal and business life including teaching parents and children how to use gratitude on kidsforgratitude.org which is also a foundation she created to help children with rare diseases.Toto-Drake also believes asking is a form of gratitude. When you ask, you are allowing the other person to give back. Many companies and small businesses are neglecting this in their company and not using Gratitude in their branding or Marketing strategies.It is time companies large and small started thinking differently and using Gratitude. Gratitude is about authentic, personal relationships and when you practice Gratitude first, revenue will follow and using Gratitude is a client centered strategy.Dale Carnegie stated, "You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you." Quoted from his book How to Win Friends and Influence People was about Gratitude.Bardi Toto Drake mentor's businesses on Gratitude in branding and marketing. For more information go to www.thegratitudementor.comReference: Cheryl Conner, Forbes