Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Rady School's mystartupXX recognized in AACSB's Entrepreneurship Spotlight Challenge

 
 
SAN DIEGO - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business' (AACSB) Entrepreneurship Spotlight Challenge recognized the mystartupXX program at the Rady School of Management for creating and incubating cutting-edge business innovations and fostering entrepreneurship in the next generation of business leaders.

"I am pleased to recognize the Rady School of Management for its commitment to developing thoughtful, dynamic education experiences that instill entrepreneurship and creative thinking in its students," said Thomas R. Robinson, president and chief executive officer of AACSB International. "Entrepreneurship is about problem solving and working to make improvements – whether on a business or society at large – and AACSB celebrates the Rady School of Management for striving to instill that same sense of responsibility in its business education curriculum."

The mystartupXX program at the Rady School of Management supports female entrepreneurship by providing a space for UC San Diego-affiliated women with a business idea to collaborate with others and learn from professional mentors as they build their businesses. The program was chosen for the Entrepreneurship Spotlight Challenge because of its emphasis on creating innovative, scalable, technology-driven companies, and because of the accomplished mentors and leaders who run the program.

The AACSB received 120 submissions from 34 countries for the Entrepreneurship Spotlight Challenge, and selected just 35 honorees from 11 countries. The nominations were reviewed by a panel of corporate leaders from several disciplines and chosen for their integration of business practices with business education and their overall impact.

To learn more about the Rady School, go to:http://rady.ucsd.edu/

