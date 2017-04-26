 
News By Tag
* Blind Children
* Ophthalmologist
* Walk Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Ana
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Doctors Walk in Support of Children With Visual Impairments

13th Annual Destination Independence 5K Walk Raises Funds for Blind Children's Learning Center
 
 
Ryder - Blind Children's Learning Center Graduate
Ryder - Blind Children's Learning Center Graduate
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Blind Children
Ophthalmologist
Walk Event

Industry:
Event

Location:
Santa Ana - California - US

Subject:
Events

SANTA ANA, Calif. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Blind Children's Learning Center is proud to announce  Dr. Ashish Mehta, Pediatric Ophthalmologist at Southern California Permanente  Medical Group and Dr. Ehsan Sadri, Ophthalmologist at Atlantis Eyecare  will serve as Honorary Co-Chairs for the 13th Annual Destination Independence 5K Walk on Saturday, May 13.  Beginning at the Center's Santa Ana campus, the Honorary Co-Chairs will be leading more than 400 walkers through neighboring streets returning to the campus for food and entertainment at a family sensory fun zone.

Both doctors are dedicated to preserving vision but recognize their skills have limits. They are proud to support Blind Children's Learning Center who for 55 years has been dedicated to preparing children with visual impairments for a life of independence.

"As a practicing Pediatric Ophthalmologist, I have children with severe visual disabilities that leave them legally blind. There is nothing the medical profession can do for these children, but Blind Children's Learning Center provides the tools for them to live successful, independent lives. I'm proud to lead this effort to raise funds and build awareness for the Center," said Dr. Ashish Mehta.

"Blind Children's Learning Center is a unique organization providing individualized critical services for children with visual impairments, in addition to addressing the needs of their families.  Practicing Ophthalmology for over 12 years, my passion is eye care and to preserve vision.  But when vision is lost, the Center gives these children and their families hope with the training to reach their path of independence," said Dr. Ehsan Sadri

The Walk was founded in 2004 by Blind Children's Learning Center mom, Jaimie Haver, whose son developed Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP).  She united mothers of children with visual impairments to be the driving force for this annual event which has cumulatively raised more than $1.1 million for the Center.

Details and registration information for the 2017 Destination Independence 5K Walk are available online at www.blindkids.org.  Walk day registration begins on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 a.m. at Blind Children's Learning Center located at 18542-B Vanderlip Ave., Santa Ana, Calif.  The Walk will begin at 9 a.m.   For more information call 714.573.8888.

About Blind Children's Learning Center

Blind Children's Learning Center, a non-profit agency, provides services for children with visual impairments.  Founded in 1962 by adults who were blind, the organization was originally called "Services for the Blind Orange County." The founders quickly discovered the key to helping a person with visual impairments was to start working with them at a very early age. Today the agency serves children and their families through a Global Infant Development Program, Bright Visions Early Childhood Center (onsite preschool) and Youth Outreach Services with the mission to prepare children with visual impairments for a life of independence through early intervention, education and family support. For more information please visit www.blindkids.org

Media Contact
Carolyn Baker
714.573.8888
***@blindkids.org
End
Source:
Email:***@blindkids.org Email Verified
Tags:Blind Children, Ophthalmologist, Walk Event
Industry:Event
Location:Santa Ana - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blind Children's Learning Center PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share