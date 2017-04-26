News By Tag
Doctors Walk in Support of Children With Visual Impairments
13th Annual Destination Independence 5K Walk Raises Funds for Blind Children's Learning Center
Both doctors are dedicated to preserving vision but recognize their skills have limits. They are proud to support Blind Children's Learning Center who for 55 years has been dedicated to preparing children with visual impairments for a life of independence.
"As a practicing Pediatric Ophthalmologist, I have children with severe visual disabilities that leave them legally blind. There is nothing the medical profession can do for these children, but Blind Children's Learning Center provides the tools for them to live successful, independent lives. I'm proud to lead this effort to raise funds and build awareness for the Center," said Dr. Ashish Mehta.
"Blind Children's Learning Center is a unique organization providing individualized critical services for children with visual impairments, in addition to addressing the needs of their families. Practicing Ophthalmology for over 12 years, my passion is eye care and to preserve vision. But when vision is lost, the Center gives these children and their families hope with the training to reach their path of independence,"
The Walk was founded in 2004 by Blind Children's Learning Center mom, Jaimie Haver, whose son developed Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP). She united mothers of children with visual impairments to be the driving force for this annual event which has cumulatively raised more than $1.1 million for the Center.
Details and registration information for the 2017 Destination Independence 5K Walk are available online at www.blindkids.org. Walk day registration begins on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 a.m. at Blind Children's Learning Center located at 18542-B Vanderlip Ave., Santa Ana, Calif. The Walk will begin at 9 a.m. For more information call 714.573.8888.
About Blind Children's Learning Center
Blind Children's Learning Center, a non-profit agency, provides services for children with visual impairments. Founded in 1962 by adults who were blind, the organization was originally called "Services for the Blind Orange County." The founders quickly discovered the key to helping a person with visual impairments was to start working with them at a very early age. Today the agency serves children and their families through a Global Infant Development Program, Bright Visions Early Childhood Center (onsite preschool) and Youth Outreach Services with the mission to prepare children with visual impairments for a life of independence through early intervention, education and family support. For more information please visit www.blindkids.org
Media Contact
Carolyn Baker
714.573.8888
***@blindkids.org
