May 2017





The Roustabouts Theatre Company Presents A Comic Retelling Of A Classic Romance Withering Heights

Based On 'Wuthering Heights' By Emily Bronte, Written and Performed By Phil Johnson & Omri Schein, Directed By David Ellenstein
 
 
L-R Phil Johnson & Omri Schein
L-R Phil Johnson & Omri Schein
 
SAN DIEGO - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Bringing together two notable local actors and North Coast Rep's Artistic Director to direct the World Premiere of Withering Heights at the Diversionary Theatre from June 11 to July 9. A comic retelling of Emily Bronte's English novel 'Wuthering Heights' as Heathcliff and Catherine take to the Moors as you've never seen them before, now called WITHERING HEIGHTS by Omri Schein and Phil Johnson as they perform all fourteen roles in the play. It's an action packed tour de force of two character actors against the most famous romantic novel of all time. A Gothic whirlwind love story with a very new twist.

Directed by North Coast Rep's Artistic Director David Ellenstein. Featuring Omri Schein* and Phil Johnson*. Original music by James Olmstead. The design team includes Scott Amiotte (Carpenter), Curtis Mueller (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Bonnie Durben (Props) and Charmaine Reed is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.theroustabouts.org

Withering Heights previews begin Saturday, June 10. Opening Night on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm. Closes Sunday July 9. It will play Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8pm, and Sunday matinees at 2pm, special performance times June 25 at 7pm and July 1 at 4pm. WITHERING HEIGHTS is located at Diversionary Theatre, Hillcrest, 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego. Tickets: $38 plus $4.50 Ticket Fee (general seating). Seniors & Military - $4 off admission and $20 for students. Call

619-728-7820 or visit www.theroustabouts.org to purchase tickets.

BACKGROUND:

About The Roustabouts Theatre Company

A non-profit San Diego theatre company dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences in southern California by producing fresh visions of classics, well-known contemporary plays and new works. Phil Johnson, one of the founders of the company states: "We celebrate the artist and honor the creative impulse by drawing from the rich, diverse talents of actors, directors, designers, and playwrights who live in our region. The best plays for you, matched up with the best local artists." Mr. Johnson believes the new works they produce will have an important impact and deserves a prominent place on the American stage. The two other co-founders are actor/director/playwright Ruff Yeager and Will Cooper, a playwright originally from Chicago whose play Jade Heart was last produced at Moxie Theatre. All three founders bring passion, excitement and dedication to making great theatre and sharing with the young and old residents of So. Cal and beyond. That is their mission. Founders: Phil Johnson, Ruff Yeager & Will Cooper

Source:The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:The Roustabouts, Theatre, World Premiere
Industry:Entertainment
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Events
