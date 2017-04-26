News By Tag
The Roustabouts Theatre Company Presents A Comic Retelling Of A Classic Romance Withering Heights
Based On 'Wuthering Heights' By Emily Bronte, Written and Performed By Phil Johnson & Omri Schein, Directed By David Ellenstein
Directed by North Coast Rep's Artistic Director David Ellenstein. Featuring Omri Schein* and Phil Johnson*. Original music by James Olmstead. The design team includes Scott Amiotte (Carpenter), Curtis Mueller (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Bonnie Durben (Props) and Charmaine Reed is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.theroustabouts.org
Withering Heights previews begin Saturday, June 10. Opening Night on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm. Closes Sunday July 9. It will play Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8pm, and Sunday matinees at 2pm, special performance times June 25 at 7pm and July 1 at 4pm. WITHERING HEIGHTS is located at Diversionary Theatre, Hillcrest, 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego. Tickets: $38 plus $4.50 Ticket Fee (general seating). Seniors & Military - $4 off admission and $20 for students. Call
619-728-7820 or visit www.theroustabouts.org to purchase tickets.
BACKGROUND:
About The Roustabouts Theatre Company
A non-profit San Diego theatre company dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences in southern California by producing fresh visions of classics, well-known contemporary plays and new works. Phil Johnson, one of the founders of the company states: "We celebrate the artist and honor the creative impulse by drawing from the rich, diverse talents of actors, directors, designers, and playwrights who live in our region. The best plays for you, matched up with the best local artists." Mr. Johnson believes the new works they produce will have an important impact and deserves a prominent place on the American stage. The two other co-founders are actor/director/
Contact
The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
***@gmail.com
