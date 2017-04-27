 
Optricity Unleashes New Warehouse Technology Platform with Announcement of New Products

With @Ease Warehouse Technologies™, Launch Plans for Its Simulation Solver, SimEze™, & the Unveiling of the Self-Healing Warehouse™, Optricity Solidifies Its Position as Thought-Leader & Provider of Innovative Solutions to the SC Industry
 
 
DURHAM, N.C. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Rooted in core competencies, Optricity announces the launch of its Warehouse Technology Platform and unveils the first of the new @Ease Warehousing Technologies, a series of replenishment, consolidation, and picking productivity fixers. In tandem with new series of fixers offered, Optricity also hints at another offering on the Platform, an upcoming simulation solver, SimEze as well as the promise of a revolutionary Self Healing Warehouse.

"Optricity is pleased to be able to make these announcements at last. Our product development, engineering and customer support teams have been hard at work pin pointing every detail imaginable to ensure the solutions offered, and soon to be offered, live up to the expectations of our clients, the market and our internal standards," says Charles Grissom, Ph.D., and CTO for Optricity.

With the first four proprietary @Ease technologies, the Replixer™, Consolidexer™, Prodexer™ and Foreplexer™, Optricity is extending its optimization and analysis capabilities.  In combination with Optricity's best in class, OptiSlot DC™ Slotting Software (OptiSlot), which allows warehouse managers and engineers to design, analyze and set a course for optimal slotting based on unique goals and constraints, the @Ease controls allow for periodic (daily, weekly, seasonal, promotional or on-demand, et.al.) maintenance moves required to keep the operations on track to support the optimization objectives set at the strategic level.

Also from the Warehouse Technology Platform, Optricity announced its plans to introduce the new warehouse simulation solver, SimEze. SimEze is unique in that, unlike many simulation products currently available, it will focus primarily within the four walls of the warehouse and will require less, or, if already running Optricity's slotting optimization software, OptiSlot, nearly no engineering time to set up the simulation model to run and compare the desired scenarios.

Additional product development is driving the soon to be released, Self Healing Warehouse Moves Conductor™ (Conductor), amplifying results with patented processes for operations looking for an integrated productivity improvement solution. Imagine a warehouse that consistently repairs itself: replenishing according to a pre-determined, globally optimized slotting map, where productivity is continuously improved and optimal slotting is maintained without the outside aid of off-selection operation support.  Optricity's Conductor will work to produce just that, a warehouse that self heals and offers the next level in operation and performance.

When implemented, the Conductor produces the Self Healing Warehouse, which was recently awarded US patents for the unique process that seamlessly automates moves between replenishment and picking against the backdrop of an optimal slotting map.  With an opportunity to revolutionize thinking about the necessity for both slot planning and slot maintenance, the Conductor not only provides the chance to balance between the competing goals and constraints of the two strategies, but requires that the integrated warehouse serve both in tandem.  Coining the phrase Self Healing Warehouse appropriately characterizes the way in which the Conductor continuously heals the maintenance needs of the warehouse working in real-time with the warehouse management system (WMS) and utilizing everyday moves in accordance with the overall user-defined strategic objectives of the operation. All moves sent from the Conductor to the WMS are moves that are woven into the everyday workflow orchestrating the continuous operational state required for the Self Healing Warehouse to perform at the highest level of efficiency and productivity possible.

"We look forward to offering our latest solutions to the industry and supporting the goals of our clients and partners," says Sheila Benny, EVP of Optricity.

http://www.optricity.com

