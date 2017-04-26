News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
San Miguel de Allende tickles visitor taste buds with first-ever gastronomy, arts market this summer
The MAG festival will kick off on July 13 with a dinner in Moxi at Hotel Matilda, catered by renowned Mexican chef Enrique Olvera, followed by dozens of events and activities over the ensuing three days. The following are just some of the events and activities on the MAG agenda; for a more detailed list of events, please visit www.magmexico.com
● Marché: A grand market of gastronomy, beverages and art in San Miguel's beautiful Parque Juárez, Marché will feature more than 120 booths. Leading area restaurants will offer tastings of their menus, Tequila and other spirits, as well as beers, wines and cheeses. On the arts front, attractions include an "art tunnel," art performances and art exhibitors. Casa de Aves will be supplying the design and the stands for the Marché.
● Edible Artwork: Edible Expositions will present innovative artworks that will be eaten by festivalgoers. At an Edible Exposition by Fernanda Prado, dinner courses will be paired with art and Monte Xanic wines.
● Special Tasting Events: Tequila, mezcal and beer tastings at El Chorro "Casa de la Cultura," a space for cultural and art activities.
● "Trillar": From a word referring to a green coffee bean that has not yet matured or been classified, the Trillar at Hacienda los Picachos will be a platform for emerging chefs to present their creative ideas to the press and MAG guests.
A foodie's haven, San Miguel de Allende provides the best of both the colonial and the contemporary sides of Mexico. The city takes special pride in the fact it has retained some of Mexico's most traditional celebrations, along with many colonial-era dishes that can still be enjoyed today.
The city boasts more than 76 eateries — from 5-star restaurants to mom-and-pop cafes, some with generations of history — with one of the latest trends being rooftop bars and restaurants that provide unique angles to the city's panorama.
Another big attraction of late has been the 27-vendor gourmet market of Mercado Centro San Miguel and the Dining Room of the Dôce 18 ConceptHouse, which houses the Jacinto 1930 restaurant by Chef Matteo Salas. And recently, the city has gained a lot of attention for its wineries, which can now be visited as part of the San Miguel Wine Route, which features delicious red and white varietals.
In addition to hotel properties the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende and Hotel Matilda, the wide range of MAG sponsors and participants includes Cornerstone, Moet & Chandon, Hacienda los Picachos, Casa Armida, Jose Cuervo, the cities of San Miguel de Allende and Guanajuato, Hennessey, Grupo Expansion (publisher of Quien Magazine, Travel + Leisure, Elle, Aire, Accent and other magazines), Porshe, Casa Dragones, Monte Xanic, Macallan, Glenmorangie, Mezcal Lineal and Casa de Aves.
Many noted chefs will be participating in MAG along with Enrique Olvera, including Carlos Hannon, Roberto Solis, Paul Bentley, Diego Hernández, Donnie Masterton, Alejandro Ruíz, Rene Reyes Echeverría, Patrick Cros, Eduardo Echeverría, John Gallo, Fernando Trocca, Gabriela Ruíz, Elena Reygadas, Juan Licerio and Oliver Deboise.
Participating artists include Claudio Limón, Angelo Musco, Ricardo Gonzàlez, Pepe Soho and Luis Fabian Flores, among others.
An all-inclusive MAG ticket will be available, or tickets may be purchased for individual festival events, with costs ranging from about $50 to $150usd. Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster
for more information visit: http://visitsanmiguel.travel
Contact
ENroute Communications
***@enroutecommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse