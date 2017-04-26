News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lucky Orange Dynamic Heatmaps Win Stevie Award
Lucky Orange and other Stevie winners will be presented with their awards on June 20 in New York.
"This has been an incredible opportunity for Lucky Orange to showcase the industry's first Dynamic Heatmaps, and we have our incredible users to thank for helping us achieve this great honor," said Danny Wajcman, COO and co-founder of Lucky Orange. "Our users were vocal in wanting a way to change their Heatmaps quickly from desktop to mobile views or to see how different users interact with pages on their sites. And we listened."
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Lucky Orange Dynamic Heatmaps were nominated for the Best New Product of the Year for Data Visualization Technology Software.
Last year, under the guidance of Brian Gruber, CTO, and led by expert developer Hayden Gascoigne, Lucky Orange's development team set out to find a heatmapping solution that would meet the needs of today's dynamic and evolving websites without requiring a large budget or extensive training.
"The way people use the Internet, design websites, and navigate websites continues to change. For a long time, static heatmaps were considered sufficient,"
In mid-2016, Lucky Orange released the market's first Dynamic Heatmap. With the help of Dynamic Heatmaps, the average Lucky Orange user sees conversion rates of first-time visitors double.
It's clear that Lucky Orange users love Dynamic Heatmaps, as did the American Business Award judges.
"I think Lucky Orange is providing a valuable technology for companies looking to optimize the webpage user experience, increase conversions, and overall track how everything performs through visualization,"
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/
About Lucky Orange
Lucky Orange provides at the industry's original complete package of conversion optimization solutions for businesses of all sizes and budgets. For more information, visit www.LuckyOrange.com or learn more on Twitter at @LuckyOrange (http://www.twitter.com/
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Contact
Angi Bowman
***@luckyorange.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse