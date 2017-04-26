 
News By Tag
* Autism
* Family Relationships
* Susan Smith Carey
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dublin
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


"From a Moth to a Butterfly: A Journey of Autism" - Family Relationships Soar in Important New Book

 
 
From a Moth to a Butterfly
From a Moth to a Butterfly
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Autism
* Family Relationships
* Susan Smith Carey

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Dublin - Dublin - Ireland

Subject:
* Products

DUBLIN, Ireland - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- This book is based on true events that occurred throughout the lives of the author's three sons. Susan Smith Carey's children are now 20, 18, and 17 years old. She says when her children were born, people weren't familiar with autism and some had never even heard of it.

"The title From a Moth to a Butterfly: A Journey of Autism emphasizes that my boys are not what labels them. They should not have to fit into the norm of society, but should be accepted for who they are. The moth represents how some perceive others with an invisible disability, while the butterfly is how I see my boys." She believes "they are beautiful, unique individual people, who will flourish like anyone else when given love and understanding."

When her sons asked her last year what it was like for her when they were young, they urged her to publish her journal so others could be helped with their own challenges. One of her sons stated, "This is the story of how a mother ensures the best lives for her three sons is ultimately met."

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/SyP5a474hVc



About the Author: First-time author Susan Smith Carey is from Tallaght in Dublin, Ireland. "I am happy to think that my book and some of its suggestions may help other families."

"For anyone dealing with autism, this book is a valuable guide providing many insights. We are most pleased to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

FROM A MOTH TO A BUTTERFLY: A JOURNEY OF AUTISM (ISBN: 978-1-63135-379-6) is now available for $13.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/SusanSmithCarey or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Autism, Family Relationships, Susan Smith Carey
Industry:Books
Location:Dublin - Dublin - Ireland
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share