"From a Moth to a Butterfly: A Journey of Autism" - Family Relationships Soar in Important New Book
"The title From a Moth to a Butterfly: A Journey of Autism emphasizes that my boys are not what labels them. They should not have to fit into the norm of society, but should be accepted for who they are. The moth represents how some perceive others with an invisible disability, while the butterfly is how I see my boys." She believes "they are beautiful, unique individual people, who will flourish like anyone else when given love and understanding."
When her sons asked her last year what it was like for her when they were young, they urged her to publish her journal so others could be helped with their own challenges. One of her sons stated, "This is the story of how a mother ensures the best lives for her three sons is ultimately met."
About the Author: First-time author Susan Smith Carey is from Tallaght in Dublin, Ireland. "I am happy to think that my book and some of its suggestions may help other families."
"For anyone dealing with autism, this book is a valuable guide providing many insights. We are most pleased to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
FROM A MOTH TO A BUTTERFLY: A JOURNEY OF AUTISM
