Award-Winning St. Louis Architect to Join Schaub & Srote

Award-Winning St Louis Architect Scott Krejci to Join Schaub Srote

--is pleased to announce the recent decision of Scott Krejci to join the firm's growing architectural team. Krejci, a licensed and recognized architect in the states of Missouri and Illinois, will bring over 40 years of architecture design experience and client relationships. He is making the move to Schaub & Srote from Krejci Associates, Architects, Inc., the firm he established and operated since 1985 as Principal Architect/Owner. Krejci is a recipient of multiple awards, including AIA Excellence in Architecture award, Excellence in Masonry award, Best of Houzz, and municipal awards from St. Louis, Kirkwood and Webster Groves for Restoration and Excellence in Architecture. Krejci's renowned work has been featured in publications, such as "Both Bush Presidents Have Stayed at This $10.75 Million Missouri Home."and "The 10 Most Beautiful Homes in St. Louis.""Scott is an award-winning, well-respected architect who shares our passion for design and level of client commitment,"stated David Schaub, principal partner of Schaub & Srote. "His extensive experience will strengthen our custom design specialization and complement our mission-driven approach."Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural, structural engineering and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;along with notable multi-family projects and townhouses. The firm's commercial portfolio also includes more than thirty Shop 'n Save Supermarkets, numerous retail shopping centers, restaurants, office buildings, tenant finish and other specialty projects. Schaub & Srote continues to raise the benchmark while achieving national recognition and receiving numerous awards from institutions such as: Houzz.com, International Builder's Show, AGC of America, St. Louis Homes & Lifestyles, At Home Architect & Designer Awards. The firm is currently licensed in AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, MS, NC, OH, TN, TX, and WI.View official press release: