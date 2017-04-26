 
News By Tag
* St Louis
* Architects
* Home Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Award-Winning St. Louis Architect to Join Schaub & Srote

Scott Krejci will join St. Louis architect firm as Senior Project Architect
 
 
Award-Winning St Louis Architect Scott Krejci to Join Schaub Srote
Award-Winning St Louis Architect Scott Krejci to Join Schaub Srote
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
St Louis
Architects
Home Design

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
Executives

ST. LOUIS - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Schaub & Srote Architects, LLC. is pleased to announce the recent decision of Scott Krejci to join the firm's growing architectural team. Krejci, a licensed and recognized architect in the states of Missouri and Illinois, will bring over 40 years of architecture design experience and client relationships. He is making the move to Schaub & Srote from Krejci Associates, Architects, Inc., the firm he established and operated since 1985 as Principal Architect/Owner. Krejci is a recipient of multiple awards, including AIA Excellence in Architecture award, Excellence in Masonry award, Best of Houzz, and municipal awards from St. Louis, Kirkwood and Webster Groves for Restoration and Excellence in Architecture. Krejci's renowned work has been featured in publications, such as "Both Bush Presidents Have Stayed at This $10.75 Million Missouri Home." Architectural Digest and "The 10 Most Beautiful Homes in St. Louis." St. Louis AT HOME Magazine.

"Scott is an award-winning, well-respected architect who shares our passion for design and level of client commitment," stated David Schaub, principal partner of Schaub & Srote. "His extensive experience will strengthen our custom design specialization and complement our mission-driven approach."

About Schaub & Srote: Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural, structural engineering and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations; along with notable multi-family projects and townhouses. The firm's commercial portfolio also includes more than thirty Shop 'n Save Supermarkets, numerous retail shopping centers, restaurants, office buildings, tenant finish and other specialty projects. Schaub & Srote continues to raise the benchmark while achieving national recognition and receiving numerous awards from institutions such as: Houzz.com, International Builder's Show, AGC of America, St. Louis Homes & Lifestyles, At Home Architect & Designer Awards. The firm is currently licensed in AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, MS, NC, OH, TN, TX, and WI.

View official press release:
http://www.schaubsrote.com/blogdetail.php?Award-Winning-S...

Contact
Schaub & Srote Architects
***@schaubsrote.com
End
Source:Schaub & Srote Architects
Email:***@schaubsrote.com Email Verified
Tags:St Louis, Architects, Home Design
Industry:Architecture
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Schaub+Srote PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share