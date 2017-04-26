News By Tag
Axalta and NASCAR Legends to Open New Customer Experience Center
The Customer Experience Center is a 36,000 square feet training and conference complex designed to serve Axalta's refinish, transportation OEM, and industrial customers. The Customer Experience Center boasts two state-of-the-
Who: Charlie Shaver and Mike Carr from Axalta Coating Systems, NASCAR® legend Jeff Gordon and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Rick Hendrick
What: Press conference and tours of Axalta's new Customer Experience Center
When: May 16, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Axalta Coating Systems
5388 Stowe Lane
Concord, NC 28027
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
John Nolan
***@axaltacs.com
