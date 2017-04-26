 
Axalta and NASCAR Legends to Open New Customer Experience Center

 
 
GLEN MILLS, Pa. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will host a press conference and offer tours of its extensive new Customer Experience Center on May 16, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Charlie Shaver, Axalta Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Carr, Axalta President-North America will officiate with scheduled special guests Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR® Cup Series champion, and Rick Hendrick, owner of 12-time Cup champions Hendrick Motorsports.

The Customer Experience Center is a 36,000 square feet training and conference complex designed to serve Axalta's refinish, transportation OEM, and industrial customers.  The Customer Experience Center boasts two state-of-the-art paint application centers, a collaborative mixing lab, and an exhibit lobby where visitors can witness the breadth and depth of Axalta's coating systems and technology.  The facility is located on the Hendrick Motorsports campus adjacent to some of the finest automotive technology and expertise in the world.

Who:          Charlie Shaver and Mike Carr from Axalta Coating Systems, NASCAR® legend Jeff Gordon and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Rick Hendrick

What:          Press conference and tours of Axalta's new Customer Experience Center

When:          May 16, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where:          Axalta Coating Systems
         5388 Stowe Lane
         Concord, NC 28027

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

John Nolan
***@axaltacs.com
Click to Share