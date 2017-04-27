News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
John Cusack To Appear At Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 26-27
''High Fidelity,' 'Say Anything...,' 'Better Off Dead...' Star To Appear At Donald E. Stephnens Convention Center In Wizard World Comic Con Debut
Cusack has been a fixture in feature films for more than three decades, with smaller roles in such films as Sixteen Candles, Stand by Me and Eight Men Out sandwiched around his first two starring roles in Better off Dead... and Say Anything…. He later starred in High Fidelity, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. Cusack is also known for his performances in the movies Grosse Pointe Blank, Being John Malkovich, 1408, 2012, Hot Tub Time Machine and The Raven.
Cusack joins an early roster of Wizard World Comic Con Chicago celebrities that includes Gene Simmons (KISS frontman), Jewel Staite (Serenity, "Firefly"), the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" duo of Nicholas Brendon and Charisma Carpenter, Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl"), the dynamic "Batman: The Animated Series" duo of Kevin Conroy and Loren Lester, Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Chicago show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Chicago, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse