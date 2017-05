Fuchs to Lead Annual Interfaith Clergy Institute on Jews & Judaism for Ninth Year

Rabbi Stephen Fuchs Speaks on "Abraham: Spiritual Father of us All"

-- Rabbi Stephen Fuchs will lead the Annual Interfaith Clergy Institute on Jews and Judaism on May 8, 2017 at Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford CT. The topic, "Abraham: Spiritual Father of us All" explores the Biblical figure, Abraham, and how the narratives about him are also about us. The event is free of charge and will take place from 9:00am until 1:00pm at 701 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06119. Lunch is included, during which there will be an opportunity for informal Q&A and reflection on the morning's lectures."Why Abraham?" Why does God choose this individual to restructure our traditional lifestyle' and introduce to us an innovative way in which to interact with the Creator."Finding Ourselves in The Abraham Stories." What do the key Abraham narratives teach that can help each of us become better human beings and spiritual leaders?Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs is the author of three books, the former President of the World Union for Progressive Judaism (WUPJ) and Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford. An alumnus of Vanderbilt University Divinity School, he earned a Doctor of Ministry Degree in Biblical Interpretation in 1992. Learn more about Rabbi Fuchs at http://www.rabbifuchs.com/ For further information, please contact Congregation Beth Israel at 860.233.8215, or email Max Schwimmer at communications@cbict.org. Visit the website at https://www.cbict.org/