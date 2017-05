Emilygrene Corp. Launches Community Outreach Initiative

2017 Emilygrene Corp. Community Outreach Initiative

Media Contact

Christopher Razo

***@emily-grene.com Christopher Razo

End

-- In providing clean energy technology to businesses and cities across Southern California, there is an additional need to become active in supporting communities and local organizations, according to the CEO of Southern California based clean energy installer Emilygrene Corp"We have always believed that part of the work we do is giving back to the communities we directly impact," says Burke Ewers. "Our efforts have started in our local community and we hope will branch out to communities nationwide."Emilygrene Corp. began their first Community Outreach Initiative in April to highlight and bring attention to the key organizations the company has partnered with, as well as reach out to local organizations to generate new opportunities to give back."When we perform an energy efficiency upgrade, we feel like we are helping the entire community by providing this technology that makes life better for us all. Our community outreach efforts make it possible for us to do more than cut energy costs. We get to be a piece of the community."As part of the drive, Emilygrene Corp. will also introduce Community, a new web page added to their website at http://www.emilygrene.com/ community . Community will give users the ability to learn more about organizations the company supports and how to become actively involved. The ongoing Community Outreach Initiative will continue throughout May.Burke Ewers is CEO and member of the board of directors for Emilygrene Corp. with over 15 years experience in the energy industry. Emilygrene Corp. is a provider of clean energy and energy efficient technology for facilities across the United States, located at 2247 Lindsay Way in Glendora, California.