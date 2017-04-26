News By Tag
Emilygrene Corp. Launches Community Outreach Initiative
"We have always believed that part of the work we do is giving back to the communities we directly impact," says Burke Ewers. "Our efforts have started in our local community and we hope will branch out to communities nationwide."
Emilygrene Corp. began their first Community Outreach Initiative in April to highlight and bring attention to the key organizations the company has partnered with, as well as reach out to local organizations to generate new opportunities to give back.
"When we perform an energy efficiency upgrade, we feel like we are helping the entire community by providing this technology that makes life better for us all. Our community outreach efforts make it possible for us to do more than cut energy costs. We get to be a piece of the community."
As part of the drive, Emilygrene Corp. will also introduce Community, a new web page added to their website at http://www.emilygrene.com/
Burke Ewers is CEO and member of the board of directors for Emilygrene Corp. with over 15 years experience in the energy industry. Emilygrene Corp. is a provider of clean energy and energy efficient technology for facilities across the United States, located at 2247 Lindsay Way in Glendora, California.
Christopher Razo
***@emily-grene.com
