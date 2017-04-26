News By Tag
The Abbey Resort Welcomes Summer With Harbor Homecoming
Lake Geneva area resort offers programming, savings and local escape for Mother's Day, Memorial Day and Harbor Homecoming weekends
New this season The Abbey Resort is very pleased to offer an all new outdoor bar area as part of the newly renovated Waterfront restaurant, slated to re-open on May 12 for the 2017 season. The renovation includes an all new outdoor bar area and refreshed patio where guests can enjoy the sunshine, fresh lake breezes and unbeatable views of Geneva Lake as they drink, dine and dance.
Mother's Day Weekend
With rates starting as low as $89, an overnight stay at The Abbey Resort is the perfect treat for a mom who needs to get away. For those staying at the resort, family-friendly activities being offered include corsage making, coloring and assembling kites, bonfire s'mores, planting container gardens and more. Whether Mom enjoys an overnight stay and the Mother's Day programming or not, she is sure to enjoy Mother's Day Brunch at The Abbey Resort on Sunday, May 14. Featuring a view of Abbey Harbor, complimentary mimosas and a gourmet menu including a fresh farmers' market salad station; from the sea station including oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and smoked lake trout; classic breakfast station featuring eggs benedict, cheese blintzes and spinach and gruyere quiche; center of the plate station featuring garlic and herb baron of beef and smoked Virginia ham; made-to-order omelets and Belgium waffles; kids' corner featuring Wisconsin mac n cheese, jell-o cups and veggie shooters; and so much more, brunch at The Abbey Resort is a memory she is sure to savor. Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14; $40 for adults, $16 for children ages 4 – 12, kids under 4 dine free. Advance reservations are required.
After brunch, consider treating Mom to an afternoon at Avani Spa where she will enjoy a day of pampering designed just for her. The Avani Spa Mother's Day Spa Package includes a massage, pedicure, express facial and completes access to the luxurious amenities including the indoor atrium pool, whirlpools, sauna and steam and inhalation rooms. A day at Avani Spa is a great way to show Mom just how much you love and appreciate all she has done and continues to do for you. The Mother's Day Spa package is available May 12 – 14 for $230, a 20% discount off the full value. Make her reservation at Avani Spa by calling (800) 772-1000.
Harbor Homecoming Weekend
The Abbey Resort invite guests to visit the property the weekend of May 19 – 21 to help welcome back summer! Harbor Homecoming – when boats make their way back to the harbor – is an exciting weekend featuring live music entertainment, lakeshore walks, lawn games, harbor-side bonfires, container gardening and the first Burnin' Down the Docks of the season located in the all-new Waterfront outdoor patio and bar area! Burnin' Down the Docks is held every Sunday of the summer from 12 noon until 5 p.m. and includes BBQ smoked on-site, cold drinks and live music.
Memorial Day Weekend
In honor and memory of our Armed Forces, The Abbey Resort is celebrating Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29 with activities for all ages. Indoor fun includes scoops for the troops where guests enjoy building their own ice cream sundaes with proceeds going to the "Wounded Warrior Project," glow-in-the-
For complete details on available packages and rates, or to book a stay, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
