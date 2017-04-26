News By Tag
EzCheckPrinting Software Now Offers Businesses New Guide For Offline Check Printing
ezCheckPrinting business check writer offers a new instructional guide for offline customers to install and print checks. Test drive at www.halfpricesoft.com.
"Latest version of ezCheckprinting offers offline instructions for greater security and peace of mind. " said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Features in ezCheckprinting business check writer include:
-Supports multiple clients
- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks
- Print recurring checks quickly
- Reprint checks from the register quickly
- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don't have an accounting or IT background
- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used
- Write an unlimited number of checks
- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information
- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats
- Network version available for multi user purposes
- Signature image feature available on checks to save time signing checks
- Customizable report features that are easy to use
- Save time by printing multiple checks in one click
- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.
ezCheckPrinting Windows version works on Vista/7/8/8.1/
The price starts at $39.00 for a single user version of ezCheckprinting business check writer. There are never monthly fees or yearly subscriptions. If the company grows and more applications are needed, the software can be updated to a network version at the cost difference already paid.
Download and test the application for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, accounting software. ACA 1095 software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 and W2 Correction software, 1099 software, and ezACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.
Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
