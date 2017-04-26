 
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

 
 
carbine-Coveside-Garden-#1589-oil-on-canvas-16x20
carbine-Coveside-Garden-#1589-oil-on-canvas-16x20
 
DARIEN, Conn. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- This May, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present "Unique Abstract Florals" featuring the lush and affordable abstract florals of Vermont painter, Judith Carbine. Her exhibit runs May 2 – 31 at the Geary Gallery located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien.

Featured Artist, May: Judith Carbine

Judith C. Carbine has been painting for more than 30 years. The roots of her journey as a painter can be found in her childhood and youth growing up on a dairy farm in Vermont, in piano and organ study beginning at an early age and continuing through college, and in creative projects for church and school.

She discovered early on that the work of the American and European impressionists — their use of color, light, and brushwork, and their need to capture  specific moments in time and space — captivated her as a painter.

The significance of her experiences living in the Green Mountains, and as a musician, is integral to shaping her identity with the subjects she paints. She believes what Degas said about painting: "A painting should always be a product of the artist's imagination. It should never be a copy."

Carbine has studied with many artists, among them: Frank Webb, Milford Zornes, Henry Fukuhara, Harry Dayton, Don Andrews, and Charles Sovek. These artists, and her study of the impressionists, has given her a vocabulary for painting pictures and the ability to interpret various subjects.

She has mostly focused on brushwork for making a painting, but through the years, has also enjoyed creating with a palette knife. She did a series of Vermont quarries in this way. Most recently, Carbine has been working on a floral semi-abstract series with use of a palette knife.

Her work has been shown in exhibits of the Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionist Society, the Academic Artists Association, and is represented in galleries in New England.

Judith Carbine's exhibit runs May 2 – May 31, and her paintings are available for acquisition. All are welcome and admission is free.

To view Judith Carbine's work, visit our online gallery: https://www.gearygallery.com/?artists=judith-carbine

Geary Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more information, call (203) 655-6633 or visit www.gearygallery.com.

