Highly Anticipated Boardgame Races to Mobile May 3
Boardgame favorite, Race for the Galaxy, launches on iPhone and Android today.
Race for the Galaxy is a strategy boardgame where players advance their empire by playing cards to build technological developments or to settle planets. The game offers network multiplayer as well as a robust single player AI.
"I'm excited to see Race for the Galaxy on iOS and Android devices," says Tom Lehmann, the boardgame's designer. Temple Gates Games has teamed up with Lehmann and renowned AI programmer, Keldon Jones, to bring this classic from Rio Grande Games to your pocket. "I hope that the AI can provide a valuable learning tool for new players," says Keldon Jones, "and also a fun challenge for veterans."
Game Features
▪ 2-4 player with network multiplayer
▪ Single player mode with advanced neural network AI
▪ Five starting worlds and ninety settlement and development cards
▪ Free promo pack included: New Worlds with six additional starting planets
▪ Gathering Storm and Rebel Vs. Imperium expansions available immediately
Available now on iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.
Press kit at: http://templegatesgames.com/
