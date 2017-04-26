News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Collectors' Obsessions and Dealers' Passions Collide in Intriguing Novel, "Antiques to Die For"
A mecca for antiques lovers with its stunning, historical setting in the Appalachians of central Pennsylvania, the shop has over a dozen dealers and a vast array of antiques. Add to that an atmosphere steeped in the past, an atmosphere that has the power to impart an irresistible charge of excitement.
Two years of carefree relationships … coupled with unfolding desires … and then, one night, passion overflows into murder.
"It's a mystery, but so much more … it's an insider's look at the buying and selling of antiques … the author writes beautifully."
Amazon reviewers have spoken:
"A beautifully written and scheming whodunit that holds the reader in its spell from the first sentence."
"I found I could not put this book down. Lots of interesting characters, a lovely romance. The author really knows her stuff, from antiques to people."
"What draws the reader in is Hartman's ability to weave together a finely drawn historical backdrop, a deep reverence for place, a group of richly realized characters, and what amounts to a primer on the world of antiques into a finely explicated tapestry."
Read it for the murder mystery, the love affairs, the dealers' lively wit, the antiques lore, or the evocative depictionof this storied rural area in all its seasons. But read it. It's to die for.
About the Author: P. L. Hartman has been an antiques dealer for 20 years. Her business, The Antique Sideboard, specializes in antiques for dining and décor, and is part of a multi-dealer shop in Pennsylvania.
"This murder mystery is not only a scintillating read, but offers a fascinating look into the antique business. We are thrilled to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
ANTIQUES TO DIE FOR (ISBN Kindle: 978-1-63135-
or Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/
Barnes & Noble Nook:http://www.barnesandnoble.com/
and in multi-formats for other e-Readers through numerous vendors online.
The hard cover version (ISBN: 978-1-62516-
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse