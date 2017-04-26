 
News By Tag
* Antiques
* Murder Mystery
* PL Hartman
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* State College
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Collectors' Obsessions and Dealers' Passions Collide in Intriguing Novel, "Antiques to Die For"

 
 
Antiques to Die For
Antiques to Die For
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Antiques
Murder Mystery
PL Hartman

Industry:
Books

Location:
State College - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Products

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Cider Run Antiques has it all.

A mecca for antiques lovers with its stunning, historical setting in the Appalachians of central Pennsylvania, the shop has over a dozen dealers and a vast array of antiques. Add to that an atmosphere steeped in the past, an atmosphere that has the power to impart an irresistible charge of excitement.

Two years of carefree relationships … coupled with unfolding desires … and then, one night, passion overflows into murder.

"It's a mystery, but so much more … it's an insider's look at the buying and selling of antiques … the author writes beautifully." – Williamsport (Pa.) Sun-Gazette

Amazon reviewers have spoken:

"A beautifully written and scheming whodunit that holds the reader in its spell from the first sentence."

"I found I could not put this book down. Lots of interesting characters, a lovely romance. The author really knows her stuff, from antiques to people."

"What draws the reader in is Hartman's ability to weave together a finely drawn historical backdrop, a deep reverence for place, a group of richly realized characters, and what amounts to a primer on the world of antiques into a finely explicated tapestry."

Read it for the murder mystery, the love affairs, the dealers' lively wit, the antiques lore, or the evocative depictionof this storied rural area in all its seasons. But read it. It's to die for.

About the Author: P. L. Hartman has been an antiques dealer for 20 years. Her business, The Antique Sideboard, specializes in antiques for dining and décor, and is part of a multi-dealer shop in Pennsylvania.

"This murder mystery is not only a scintillating read, but offers a fascinating look into the antique business. We are thrilled to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

ANTIQUES TO DIE FOR (ISBN Kindle: 978-1-63135-065-8, ISBN ePub: 978-1-63135-064-1) is available for $9.99 athttp://epubco.com/shop/products/antiques-to-die-for-by-p-...

or Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Antiques-Die-P-L-Hartman-ebook/dp/B...

Barnes & Noble Nook:http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/antiques-to-die-for-p-l-hartman/1118330307

and in multi-formats for other e-Readers through numerous vendors online.

The hard cover version (ISBN: 978-1-62516-746-0, $22.50) can also be ordered through the publisher's website: http://sbprabooks.com/PLHartmanor at www.amazon.com or http://search.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Antiques, Murder Mystery, PL Hartman
Industry:Books
Location:State College - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share